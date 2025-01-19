Arsenal are keen on signing Benjamin Sesko but would need to table a 'big offer' to bring the RB Leipzig striker to the Emirates this month, according to journalist Charles Watts.

Sesko appears to be one of the Gunners' top targets to help Mikel Arteta deal with an injury crisis. Gabriel Jesus is ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL, while Bukayo Saka is sidelined with a hamstring injury. It's been a difficult period for the North Londoners, whose lack of firepower has been problematic.

Arsenal are yet to conduct any business this window. A new offensive signing feels crucial if they want to continue challenging Liverpool for the Premier League title. However, a potential move for Sesko would be expensive, and the Leipzig man signed a new contract just last summer.

Watts: Arsenal Have Yet To Bid For Sesko

The Gunners are holding 'ongoing talks' over rectifying striker problem

Sesko, 21, is on Arsenal's radar amid his scintillating form in the Bundesliga. The 6ft5in Slovenian has bagged eight goals in 17 German top-flight games this season. He's long been admired at the Emirates and snubbed a move to North London in favour of a new deal with Leipzig last summer.

Watts explained the issues the Gunners will have trying to sign Sesko during the January transfer window. He told CaughtOffside:

"Arsenal want Benjamin Sesko. That’s not a secret, everyone knows it. We knew it back in the summer and we still know it now. But obviously wanting him and getting him are two completely different things altogether. RB Leipzig don’t want to lose their key striker halfway through the season when they are competing for a Champions League place. Marco Rose made that clear in his press conference on Friday. So it will take a big, big offer to tempt them into doing business. Arsenal know that and so far they have yet to make any sort of bid."

Arteta's desire to sign a new forward is getting more desperate amid a frustrating 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on the weekend. Watts claims the timing of which the club are looking to potentially replace Jesus is an issue:

"I can’t say for certain if they will or not in the next few days. Talks are ongoing behind the scenes as they look for solutions to their injury issues in attack. The lack of action in the market has really hurt them and you can see now that Arteta is publicly calling for help in almost every single press conference he has. He must be saying something similar behind closed doors, yet so far nothing has materialised. The delay does feel very, very costly."

Benjamin Sesko Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 17 Goals 8 Expected Goals (xG) 4.39 Scoring Frequency 150min Goals Per Game 0.5 Shots Per Game 1.8 Goal Conversion 26% Total Duels Won 3.9 (42%)

Sesko's contract doesn't expire until June 2029, so Leipzig are under no pressure to sell the prolific forward anytime soon. The Slovenian arrived at Red Bull Arena in July 2023 and has become one of Europe's best goalscorers with his excellent finishing abilities and aerial dominance.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 19/01/2025.

Related Arsenal Want to Sign 'The Best Striker in the World' for Arteta Arsenal are plotting a move for the prolific forward who has a reported £75 million release clause.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox