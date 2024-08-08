Highlights Smoking helps Charley Hull manage her ADHD, but strict Paris 2024 rules mean she is not permitted to carry on with her unusual on-course habit.

The 28-year-old blamed a shoulder injury for her poor start to the event on Wednesday, making conditions for further Team GB success even more difficult.

US star golfer Nelly Korda remains the favorite for gold.

After going viral for smoking on the golf course at the US Women's Open earlier this year, Charley Hull now fears that strict Olympic rules at the Paris 2024 Games will hinder her chances at featuring on the podium this summer.

Team GB's star women's golfer is currently participating in round two of the event today. However, while smoking would seem an obvious boundary in a global competition as prestigious as the Olympic Games, the 28-year-old has said that lighting up a cigarette helps her deal with ADHD, which then helps her control the high-pressure situations her event places her in.

All this comes after her Olympic golf gold medal bid got off to the worst possible start on Wednesday morning. She hit her first tee shot in round one into the water at Le Golf National as she began her bid to improve on her seventh place finish at Rio 2016.

Things did not improve for the Brit after her nightmare start as she fell to the bottom of the leaderboard through 13 holes with a mammoth score of eight over par.

Charley Hull Explains Problems With Smoking Ban

It helps reduce the effects of her ADHD

“I do smoke on the course,” Hull told the Daily Mail on Tuesday. When asked whether she thought it would hinder her performance, she added:

"Yeah, I think it will. It relaxes me a little bit. But it is what it is."

Hull was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) last year. According to the NHS, ADHD affects people's behaviour, causing them to seem restless, have trouble concentrating, and act on impulse. The golfer says that smoking helps her to control her condition, which inadvertently helps her play her usual game.

After images of her smoking at the US Open went viral, Hull laughed it off, saying her whole family smokes and her dad goes through '40 a day.' Speaking to Mail Sport, she said: "It was crazy... not really what I was expecting, but I guess it shows that any publicity is good publicity.

"I'd rather make the headlines for my golf, but hopefully, it helped to attract a few new fans to golf!"

Team GB's Golf Chances

United States’ Nelly Korda is the favourite

For her performance on Tuesday - which saw her tally a worrisome 81 - Hull blamed a shoulder injury, which she sustained in a fall as she got out of the shower. "It’s been five weeks since I last played properly so I feel a bit rusty... I feel so frustrated," she said.

‘It wasn’t the start I wanted and I wanted a few less. But I’m playing pretty well though and it only takes one low round for me to be back in it.’

US golfer Nelly Korda is the favourite for the gold medal, but she also endured a slow start to the 72-hole event and sat tied at two over par with the Brit through her first four holes. Team GB is hoping for further success in golf after Tommy Fleetwood secured a silver medal in the men's individual earlier this week.

Hull, who pulled out of the pandemic-delayed Olympics in 2021, is not the only British golfer bidding for success in Paris. She takes part in the competition alongside close friend and fellow British star, Georgia Hall.