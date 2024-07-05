Highlights Leeds United defender Charlie Creswell's move to Toulouse has now been revived.

Initial deal for the 21-year-old - worth £3.8m - collapsed due to personal terms.

French club aim to complete the deal within 48 hours after negotiations have restarted.

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer and, according to the BBC’s Adam Pope, the Preston-born ace’s move to French club Toulouse has now been revived.

The 14-cap England Under-21 international travelled to France for a medical in the latter stages of June in order to complete a deal - worth £3.8 million - but a deal collapsed after the player himself was unable to agree on personal terms, per reports.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Leeds recorded the highest points total ever recorded by a Championship side (90) that failed to achieve automatic promotion in the division's current format since 2004/05.

Ahead of his second successive season in England's second tier, the Championship, Leeds chief Daniel Farke will be looking to address the personnel in the squad, adding new faces while offloading those deemed surplus to requirements.

Cresswell's Move to Toulouse 'Revived'

Championship interest in the defender circling too

Despite Toulouse's initial attempts to see the Englishman enter through their doors this summer, their interest failed to wilt - and now a deal seems to be back on the cards. However, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pope suggested that the 21-year-old defender’s move to Toulouse has been ‘revived’ and that they plan to strike a deal with the Yorkshire-based club in the next 48 hours.

Negotiations have restarted between the relevant parties with Carles Martínez Novell's side looking to strike a deal as soon as physically possible. That said, the BBC’s sports broadcaster also suggested that there are plenty of Championship clubs also monitoring his situation ahead of what could be a career-defining summer.

“I understand Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell’s move to Toulouse has been revived. Negotiations restarted to push the deal over the line in the next 48 hours after it broke down over personal terms earlier this week. Championship interest in the centre-back too.”

In terms of his time at Leeds, the youngster failed to assert himself under Daniel Farke’s watch last campaign and - at one stage - was omitted from the squad completely due to a perceived lack of focus thanks to frustrations over his game time - or lack thereof.

Across 2023/24 alone, the Elland Road graduate racked up just 495 minutes of action across all competitions - with 135 in the Championship alone - and with Joe Rodon signing for Farke and Co on a permanent basis, the former Millwall man's minutes show no signs of increasing.

Charlie Cresswell - Club Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Leeds United U21 39 2 0 6 2 Millwall 30 5 1 4 0 Leeds United 14 0 0 1 0 Leeds United U18 4 2 1 0 0

Summerville has 'Realistic Chance' of Departing Elland Road

Premier League duo interested in his services

Close

Archie Gray's departure exuded a disappointing feeling in the Elland Road echo chamber and losing Crysencio Summerville would result in much of the same. Journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that Farke and Co are keen to retain the services of the Dutchman, though they could still see the winger depart if a bid comes in for the right price.

Related Exclusive: Leeds Keen on Second Spurs Player After Joe Rodon Leeds United are set to see Archie Gray depart for Tottenham, but Joe Rodon will go the other way and they want another star to follow

Despite not guiding his employers back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, the 22-year-old won the EFL Championship Player of the Year Award last season and would prove to be a shrewd buy for any potential suitors. Sean Dyche's Everton are an interested party, while the former Feyenoord man is also expected to garner heavy interest from Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/07/2024