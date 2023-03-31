Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino will have to 'weigh up' his options in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old is enjoying an impressive season out on loan at Blackpool in the Championship, but it could be difficult for him upon his return to the Emirates.

Arsenal news - Charlie Patino

Patino was given the odd appearance in the cup during his time at Arsenal, but is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Gunners.

The English midfielder is highly rated at the club and was sent out on loan to Blackpool to gain some senior experience last summer.

Patino has started 23 league games since making the move up north, as per FBref.

The young midfielder scored on his Arsenal debut back in 2021, and manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Patino following his impressive start to life at the Emirates. He said: “I think that is very positive [that the fans were singing his name]. They heard about him and know what he can become and now we have to cook him slowly. Today was a good start, I think. [Too much hype around him] is what we have to avoid. He still has a lot of competition in front of him. He is really young. And he needs to go step by step. Today he was lucky, he got the opportunity and he took it really well.”

Arteta was clearly trying to avoid heaping too much pressure on his shoulders.

What has Jones said about Patino?

Jones has suggested that Patino may have to weigh up his options in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's going to have to weigh up how happy he is to be getting appearances in the League Cup and the FA Cup, which makes up the majority of the season. Now he's got a taste of regular first-team football, and being a bit of a legend at that club and a bit of a star, it's very difficult to go back to another club and just be a bit part, filling in the gaps here and there. So, of course, he loves Arsenal I'm sure, but that will be a difficult choice."

What next for Patino?

As Jones mentioned, returning to Arsenal and instantly becoming a regular is going to be almost impossible.

Their current crop of midfielders are performing exceptionally well, and if they qualify for the Champions League and win the Premier League, they could attract some of the best midfielders in world football.

Another loan may be the best move for Patino, but he may have to seriously consider his long-term future after that.