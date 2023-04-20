Joe Cordina, 31, is the former IBF world super featherweight champion. He was crowned on the 4th of June 2022 after a sensational one punch knockout against the then champion Kenichi Ogawa in the second round.

Cordina, with an extensive amateur pedigree, represented his nation in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games back in 2016. He undoubtedly did not exceed his potential, but a fine achievement nonetheless, leading the Cardiff man on to prove the critics wrong in the paid ranks.

As a pro, Cordina has teamed up with world championship coach Tony Sims and blue chip promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, who guided the once prospect to a serious contender, picking up a Commonwealth crown and two British titles, displaying his lightening hand speed and silky footwork on the road to becoming the undefeated world IBF champion.

On the 4th of June, the Cardiff Arena roared, and a star was born in Cordina, who now joins the small list of great Welsh world champions such as Joe Calazghe, Enzo Macrinelli, Lee Selby, Barry Jones, Steve Robinson, and Gavin Reese.

With huge fights on the horizon and Cordina’s promoter Eddie Hearn teasing boxing fans with mega match ups like Shakur Stevenson in a then unification, Cordina had business to take care of with his IBF mandatory challenger and the undefeated Russian Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov.

Joe Cordina's career-threatening injury

The bout was scheduled for a Middle Eastern showdown at the back end of last year and camp was underway at the Matchroom Gym when Joe picked up a career-threatening injury during his first sparring session, breaking his hand.

The injury put Cordina on the sidelines for at least six months, with the IBF governing body stripping him in an arguably unfair decision, allowing the two mandatory challengers Rakhimov and Barrett, 29, to face off, which led to a Rakhimov TKO victory.

Promoter Eddie Hearn worked his magic to secure the winner of the Rakhimov vs Barrett bout to face the rightful challenger and former champion Cordina in their first defense.

The new IBF champion Rahkimov now prepares to face Cordina in his backyard of Cardiff, Wales scheduled for the 22nd of April, live on DAZN.

I managed to catch up with the determined former champion as he prepares to take on Rakhimov for the second time, but this time as the challenger.

Here is what Cordina had to say during his training camp with eyes on becoming a two-time world IBF super featherweight champion.

What has Joe Cordina said about the upcoming fight?

CS - Let's run it back to the night you won the world championship. Can you explain the moment you landed the shot that crowned you the IBF champ and what the atmosphere in the arena felt like immediately after the referee waved off the count?

JC - All I kept thinking is I’ve done it. I’m a world champion and the crowd was just unbelievable, that atmosphere was something I would struggle to explain with words. You had to be there to witness it.

CS - Joe, after being stripped by the IBF due to injury. How important was it to you not to take a warm-up fight but to head straight back into a world title challenge against Rakhimov?

JC - It was a difficult time for me, but I couldn't sit around dwelling on what might have happened. I have a family that I need to provide for and personal goals that I need to hit and the only way to do that is to get straight back into the mix, face Rakhimov and become a two-time world champion.

CS - In your mind, how do you beat Rakhimov?

JC - I beat him by being Joe Cordina. Boxing is simple, hit and don't get hit.

CS - Where does a win over Rakhimov rank you in boxing? You will be a deserved two-time world champion, so what could be next?

JC - I believe it puts me as the number one super featherweight in the world and my goal is to unify. That’s what I plan on doing. I want to be in the biggest fights available.

Cordina has the opportunity to reign once again, but it won't be an easy night with the undefeated Rahkimov in front of him.

Tune into DAZN via the app or channel 429 on Sky on the 22nd of April to watch the showdown take place.