Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘would love’ to bolster his squad with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams next season, journalist Charles Watts has revealed.

The Spanish tactician is reportedly an admirer of the 22-year-old forward, who was briefly linked with a move to the Emirates last summer after winning Euro 2024 with Spain.

According to Watts, Arsenal are unlikely to land Williams without competition, as several clubs could enter the race for the winger after the season.

The Gunners endured a quiet January transfer window, signing no new players, but are expected to do ‘massive’ business when the market reopens in a few months.

Arteta Wants Nico Williams Move

Arsenal among the 22-year-old’s admirers

According to Watts, Arsenal may face competition for multiple of their targets next summer, including Williams and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian international is reportedly a long-term target for the North London club and is considered ‘far more gettable’ than Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, although the latter may be Arteta’s first choice.

Williams, meanwhile, is believed to have a €58m (£48m) release clause in his contract, which would allow Arsenal to bypass negotiations with Bilbao for the winger.

The Spain international, praised as 'incredible' by John Bennett, has been a key player for Bilbao this season, scoring four goals and registering five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

He ranks third in minutes played among all Bilbao players this term, behind his brother Inaki and centre-back Dani Vivian.

Arsenal were expected to boost Arteta’s frontline with a new forward in January after losing Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka to injuries.

The Brazilian striker has been ruled out for the rest of the season following ACL surgery, while Saka’s return is anticipated in April.

The Gunners sit second in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool, who still have a game in hand.

Nico Williams' Athletic Bilbao Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 19 Goals 1 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 1,417

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Three 'World-Class' Strikers Arsenal Could Sign after Major Fabrizio Romano Update Arsenal could reignite their interest in three centre forwards when the transfer window reopens ahead of next season

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-02-25.