Bukayo Saka could miss Arsenal's crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday, as well as their mid-week Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk, journalist Charles Watts has revealed.

The 23-year-old did not train with Mikel Arteta’s squad ahead of the mid-week European fixture, and fresh reports now suggest he could be out of action until next week.

According to Watts, Sunday’s game against Liverpool ‘might come too soon’ for Saka, as Arsenal will not 'take any risks’ with him after his hamstring injury.

The Gunners' ace limped off during England’s shock Nations League defeat by Greece last week, and there was hope that Saka could feature against Bournemouth a week later.

However, Arteta opted to leave him out of the squad for the surprise 2-0 loss at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka Injury Latest

‘Sunday might come too soon for him’

Watts, writing for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, revealed that Arsenal ‘will do everything they can’ to have Saka fit for the 'massive' Liverpool encounter on Sunday but are not expected to take any risks after he suffered a hamstring injury last week:

“Bukayo Saka didn’t train on Monday ahead of the Shakhtar game, so he is obviously a doubt for Tuesday night and Liverpool on Sunday might also come too soon for him. “It’s too early to rule him out for that, but you can’t really take any risks when it comes to hamstring injuries. “One thing that is for sure is that Arsenal will do everything they can to have Saka available for the weekend.”

Arsenal have been hit with multiple injuries since the start of the campaign and are expected to be without captain Martin Odegaard for the rest of October after the Norwegian suffered an ankle injury during the September international break.

Jurrien Timber, like Saka, was not named in the matchday squad to face Bournemouth and was not seen taking part in Monday’s open training session.

Arteta later revealed that the Dutchman is ‘going to be close’ to full fitness ahead of their third test in the Champions League and the first of a tough four-game run over the next 11 days.

After facing Shakhtar and Liverpool this week, Arteta’s side will take on Preston in the EFL Cup and Newcastle at St. James’ Park in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals 2 Assists 7 Expected goals 2.0 Expected assisted goals 3.5 Minutes played 566

Gabriel Jesus’ Emirates Future in Doubt

Could hold exit talks with Arteta

Despite Arsenal’s injury problems up front, Gabriel Jesus has not seen significant opportunities to impress at the start of the season and could soon enter discussions over his future at the Emirates, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Brazilian forward has been limited to just 89 minutes of Premier League action this term and is now expected to hold talks with Arteta and sporting director Edu over his role in the squad.

According to GMS sources, the 27-year-old’s future is likely to be assessed during the final weeks of the season, as Arteta still has faith in him and believes he can play an important role for the remainder of the campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-10-24.