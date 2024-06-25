Highlights Charlotte city council approves an $800M renovation plan for Bank of America Stadium.

$650M from city, $150M from Panthers owner David Tepper, $421M for future improvements.

Renovations aim to modernize the stadium with tech-forward upgrades, to be completed by 2029.

The Charlotte city council has approved an $800 million renovation plan for Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers. The council voted 7-3 in favor of the joint initiative on Monday, which will keep the NFL team in Charlotte until at least 2045.

Panthers owner David Tepper, who acquired the team for $2.2 billion in 2018, has committed to covering an estimated $421 million for potential capital improvements beyond the initial renovation costs after he had already invested more than $117 million. Tepper said in a statement:

For nearly 30 years, Charlotte has been the home of the Carolina Panthers and, more recently, Charlotte FC. We are proud to be in the Carolinas and look forward to delivering an avenue that meets the needs of our community, players, and fans for years to come.

Under the agreement, the city will contribute $650 million towards the renovation, while Panthers Tepper will pay the remaining $150 million upfront.

Renovations to Modernize Bank of America Stadium

Tech-Forward fan experience

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

In reference to Tepper throwing a drink at a fan during an away game last year, Charlottte City Councilwoman Tiawana Brown said:

It sounds really good until we get Mr. Tepper angry, and then he might throw something at the city council. The behavior of someone asking for $650 million is ridiculous.

The Panthers have struggled since Tepper purchased the team in 2018, compiling a 31-68 record while going through six head coaches. The Panthers finished a league-worst 2-15 last season, one year after drafting quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick.

The $800 million renovation plan aims to modernize Bank of America Stadium with upgrades including cutting-edge video and audio systems, revamped concourses, social spaces, exteriors, upgraded seating in the lower bowl, enhanced restroom facilities, and more.

The South Lawn Pavilion area will be reimagined as a community gathering spot and outdoor classroom, both on game days and non-event days. The renovations are scheduled to begin in 2026 and be completed by 2029.

The agreement includes a provision binding the Panthers and Charlotte FC to the city for the next 15 years, with a financial obligation if either team relocates.

The city's investment will be funded by existing hospitality and tourism tax resources, which are required by the state to be spent on projects to support the city's tourism economy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bank of America Stadium first opened in 1996 and is considered one of the older and less modern venues in the NFL.

Former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart urged council support for the renovation, emphasizing the team's unifying role in the community. Despite recent struggles on the field, the council did not want to risk potentially losing the Panthers.

The City of Charlotte's approval of the $800 million renovation package for Bank of America Stadium marks a significant milestone in securing the future of the Panthers in the city.

Source: Carolina Panthers

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.