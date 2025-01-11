Charlotte FC have acquired midfielder Eryk Williamson from the Portland Timbers , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Portland will receive a package of general allocation money (GAM) for Williamson, in the region of $100,000 GAM up front plus potentially further GAM in add-ons, sources say.

Williamson, 27, made 112 appearances with the Timbers after signing his first professional contract with the club in 2018. He starred at the University of Maryland. He has six caps with the U.S. national team.

The attack-minded central midfielder appeared in 32 matches across all competitions for the Timbers last season.

Williamson joins a Charlotte midfield group that includes Ashley Westwood, Djibril Diani, Brandt Bronico, Nikola Petkovic and more. He can play as a deep-lying midfielder or as a No. 10.

Charlotte re-acquired attacker Pep Biel this winter, who can also play as a No. 10, and are in the market for at least one designated player. GIVEMESPORT revealed a top target is Newcastle attacker Miguel Almiron.

The Timbers are finalizing a deal to sign Ecuador international defensive midfielder Joao Ortiz from Indepeniente del Valle, GIVEMESPORT revealed this week.

Portland are still working to sign forward Kevin Kelsy from Shakthar Donetsk, as first reported by GIVEMESPORT, but nothing is done yet. The club will bring further reinforcements before the season begins.

The club were among the most entertaining teams in the league in 2024 under head coach Phil Neville, his first in Portland. They ultimately finished ninth in the Western Conference and are intent to take another step forward in 2025.