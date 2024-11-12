The MLS announced on Tuesday that Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina has been named the 2024 Goalkeeper of the Year.

Kahlina is the first Charlotte player to earn an MLS award, and the first Croatian player to do so in league history.

The 32-year-old ranked top-five in five major goalkeeping statistical categories this season, including saves (121) and goals against average (1.09).

Kristjian Kahlina - 2024 Stats Category Stat League Rank Save % 75.63% 1st Clean Sheets 12 T-1st Minutes Played 3,060 T-1st Goals Against Average 1.09 3rd Saves 121 T-3rd

Kahlina played every single minute of Charlotte's 2024 season, becoming the first player in franchise history to achieve the feat. Kahlina recorded five-straight clean sheets between April and May, putting together the second-longest shutout streak in 2024, spanning 524 minutes over seven games.

Thanks to their star goalkeeper, Charlotte soared to club records in points (51), wins (14) and goals allowed (37), finishing in the top five of the Eastern Conference standings — also a club first.

The Croatian is the fourth European player to win the Goalkeeper of the Year award, joining Roman Bürki (Switzerland, 2023), Vito Mannone (Italy, 2019), and Jimmy Nielsen (Denmark, 2012).

Kahlina beat out Los Angeles FC 's Hugo Lloris and the Columbus Crew SC 's Patrick Schulte to earn the honor.

2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists Player Saves Clean Sheets Vote % Kristjian Kahlina (CLT) 121 12 34.88% Hugo Lloris (LAFC) 97 12 10.69% Patrick Schulte (CLB) 76 10 9.66%

The MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, which honors the best goalkeeper in MLS during the 2024 regular season, was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players.