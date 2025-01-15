Zaha will be a designated player for Charlotte, sources say. He is currently on loan at Ligue 1 club Lyon but will be recalled so he can be sent on a new loan to Charlotte.

Zaha, 32, spent the 2023-24 season with Turkish giants Galatasaray S.K. . The skillful winger has struggled for playing time in France, making only four appearances (one start) and failing to record a goal contribution so far this campaign. He had nine goals and three assists with Galatasaray on the way to the Süper Lig title last season.

The Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire native spent 13 seasons with English side Crystal Palace , including nine years in the Premier League. Zaha tallied 81 goals and 43 assists in all competitions in 417 appearances for Palace. His most prolific season came in 2021-22, when he scored 14 goals in 33 games. After years of transfer speculation, Zaha moved to Turkey on a free transfer in July 2023.

He also spent one season with Manchester United in 2013-14, but failed to make an impact in only two appearances as a 20-year-old.