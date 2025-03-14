Charlotte FC are finalizing a deal to sign rising Croatian forward Leo Bartolovic from NK Kustosija Zagreb, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Bartolovic will join Charlotte's second team, Crown Legacy FC, to start, sources add. Fabrizio Romano first reported the agreement.

Bartolovic, 18, is a talented center forward who was on the verge of breaking into the first team in Croatia, but spotted and signed by Charlotte.

The club have used their second team aggressively to bring in talented young players, like Nikola Petkovic ($3 million fee), Idan Toklomati ($3.5 million) and Baye Coulibaly ($2.5 million). Petkovic and Toklomati are already in the first team. Coulibaly will be in the first team before long as well.

Crown Legacy has had their own success in their nascent history. This winter they went to Europe and won a preseason tournament against senior teams in Europe.

Crown Legacy kicked their 2025 season off last weekend. The team is a place for some of the club's most promising young talent to get minutes, including academy products, SuperDraft selections and international signings alike.