Charlotte FC remain in talks to sign Paraguay international Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United this winter, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

No deal is advanced or imminent, but talks have continued after a summer transfer never came together. Newcastle were asking for a fee upwards of $20 million, while Charlotte bid $10 million. Sources say a package around $10 million including add-ons would likely get it done now as Newcastle are open to a winter exit.

Charlotte have Almiron's MLS discovery rights, which means they are the only MLS club that can officially negotiate to sign him. Al-Shabab are still interested in Almiron, but the player still prefers MLS over Saudi.

Almiron would require big wages to return to MLS, where he starred for Atlanta United before leaving on a then-league-record fee to Newcastle.

Almiron, 30, has been a peripheral figure this season, with just 119 minutes played in the Premier League spread across six appearances. He has 30 goals and 12 assists in 218 appearances for the club.

Atlanta Legend Returning to MLS?

The Paraguayan winger starred for Atlanta from 2017-18, winning MLS Cup in 2018. He was an MVP finalist in 2018, finishing second to teammate Josef Martinez, and was named to MLS Best XI in both of his seasons in the league.

Charlotte have one open designated player spot, which would go to Almiron if he signs. The club could open another, pending the future of Karol Swiderski. He's in the final year of his contract.

Charlotte had a strong 2024 season, among the very best defensive teams in the league in Dean Smith's first season as head coach. They added Liel Abada in the spring and then Pep Biel in the summer, after no deal for Almiron materialized. If the club can sort out a return for Biel in which he doesn't occupy a DP spot, they would do it.