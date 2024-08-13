Highlights Charlotte FC's pursuit of Feyenoord's Calvin Stengs has collapsed ahead of MLS transfer deadline.

The MLS club is also in talks with Newcastle United for Miguel Almiron with an initial $10 million bid.

The MLS transfer window closes on Wednesday, leaving minimal time for Charlotte to finalize their signings.

The proposed deal to bring Dutch international Calvin Stengs to Charlotte FC from Feyenoord has collapsed, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Talks over a potential $8 million deal were close, but they never reached the finish line.

Charlotte are currently in active talks with English Premier League side Newcastle United over a potential deal for Miguel Almirón , according to sources, with Charlotte submitting an initial $10 million bid. Newcastle are believed to want around $20 million.

The summer transfer window in MLS closes on Wednesday night, with minimal time for Charlotte to sort out their final reinforcements.

Stengs, 25, has eight caps with the Netherlands and last played for his country in a European qualifying match in 2023, scoring a hat trick against Gibraltar. Last season, he had six goals and 14 assists in 2,111 minutes for Feyenoord.

“I will come back to Feyenoord and will give everything there for the club, my fellow players and the fans," Stengs told Dutch publication De Telegraaf. "I'm looking forward to the new season and playing in the Champions League.”

Almiron (photo above), 30, joined Newcastle from MLS side Atlanta United in 2019 for a then-MLS record fee of an initial $19 million. He has made 209 appearances for the English club, including three goals and one assist last season in just under 2,000 minutes. Atlanta United retain a sell-on percentage for any future Almiron transfer.

The Paraguayan winger starred for Atlanta from 2017-18, winning MLS Cup in 2018. He was an MVP finalist in 2018, finishing second to teammate Josef Martinez, and was named to MLS Best XI in both of his seasons in the league.

Charlotte FC roster 2024

Charlotte have had an excellent 2024 season under new manager Dean Smith (10W-8L-7D). While turning over the roster on the fly, Charlotte’s defensive unit has carried the club to sixth in the Eastern Conference with 37 points.

The club has already added USMNT center back Tim Ream from Fulham on a free transfer this summer, and will also sign Israel youth international forward Idan Toklomati.

Charlotte FC squad (appearances / goals):

Goalkeepers: David Bingham (0 / 0), Kristijan Kahlina (25 / 0), George Marks (0 / 0)

David Bingham (0 / 0), Kristijan Kahlina (25 / 0), George Marks (0 / 0) Defenders: Nathan Byrne (22 / 0), Hamady Diop (0 / 0), Jaylin Lindsey (6 / 0), Adilson Malanda (23 / 1), Joao Pedro (7 / 0), Andrew Privett (25 / 0), Tim Ream (0 / 0), Bill Tuiloma (3 / 0), Jere Uronen (21 / 0)

Nathan Byrne (22 / 0), Hamady Diop (0 / 0), Jaylin Lindsey (6 / 0), Adilson Malanda (23 / 1), Joao Pedro (7 / 0), Andrew Privett (25 / 0), Tim Ream (0 / 0), Bill Tuiloma (3 / 0), Jere Uronen (21 / 0) Midfielders: Ben Bender (6 / 1), Brandt Bronico (16 / 1), Brecht Dejaegere (20 / 1), Djibril Diani (20 / 1), Nikola Petkovic (14 / 1), Nicholas Scardina (1 / 0), Junior Urso (12 / 0), Ashley Westwood (24 / 2)

Ben Bender (6 / 1), Brandt Bronico (16 / 1), Brecht Dejaegere (20 / 1), Djibril Diani (20 / 1), Nikola Petkovic (14 / 1), Nicholas Scardina (1 / 0), Junior Urso (12 / 0), Ashley Westwood (24 / 2) Forwards: Liel Abada (15 / 4), Patrick Agyemang (23 / 7), Nimfasha Berchimas (3 / 0), Tyger Smalls (15 / 0), Karol Swiderski (1 / 1), Iuri Tavares (20 / 3), Kerwin Vargas (24 / 5)