Charlotte FC boss Dean Smith has bolstered his squad at the Bank of America Stadium ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season after completing the loan acquisition of Wilfried Zaha from Turkish giants Galatasaray, as GIVEMESPORT sources revealed on our latest Market Madness podcast.

The Ivory Coast international has decided to embark on a fresh challenge after being limited to just six appearances for Ligue 1 side Lyon this season, where he had been spending time on a temporary basis ahead of moving to the United States for the first time in a career which has seen him win the Super Lig and Turkcell Super Cup.

Zaha's initially agreed season-long spell in France has been cut short, allowing Charlotte to pounce, and GMS sources have been informed he has joined on a deal which will see him remain in North Carolina for the entirety of the 2025 MLS campaign, while there is an option to extend the switch by a further six months.

The winger arrives in the United States with plenty of pedigree as he previously made 305 Premier League appearances - chalking up 68 goals and 29 assists along the way - during spells with Crystal Palace and Manchester United before heading to the Super Lig with Galatasaray in July 2023.

Confirmation of Zaha's move to Charlotte comes a matter of days after GMS sources revealed he was on his way to North Carolina on Friday ahead of undergoing medical tests, while he will attempt to break into a new-look attack which includes Israel international Liel Abada, Spaniard Pep Biel and American forward Patrick Agyemang.

