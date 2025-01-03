Charlotte FC are finalizing a deal to re-sign attacker Pep Biel on loan from Olympiakos, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The new deal is structured in a way which Biel won't be a designated player, sources add. The deal is agreed and Biel will head to Charlotte.

Biel, 28, joined Charlotte in August on a short-term loan deal. The player impressed in his short time in America, with two goals and three assists in nine appearances.

One sticking point in settling his future was if he could be signed without using a DP spot, an agreement they were able to find this winter.

Elsewhere, Charlotte may move forward Karol Swiderski this winter. Clubs in Europe have asked about the player and Charlotte have set an asking price of $3.1 million (€3 million), sources say.

Swiderski, 27, is a Poland international. The forward spent the first half of 2024 on loan at Hellas Verona, but the club didn't pick up his purchase option and he reintegrated into Charlotte's first team in the summer.

Swiderski had 24 goals across his first two seasons with Charlotte before heading to Italy. He was productive upon returning, with six goals and two assists in 10 appearances.

Charlotte FC continue to work through their offseason plans. Talks for Newcastle's Miguel Almiron are still active, though nothing is imminent. The club worked to sign him in the summer and have kept in communication about a potential winter deal, as GIVEMESPORT revealed.

The club has an open DP spot. If Swiderski leaves, they'll be able to add another.

Charlotte was one of MLS's most pleasant surprises in 2024, with a strong defense leading them to the playoffs in their best-ever season. The roster is led by Liel Abada, Tim Ream, Ashley Westwood, Adilson Malanda and reigning GK of the Year Kristijan Kahlina.