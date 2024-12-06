Charlotte FC and U.S. youth international standout forward Nimfasha Berchimas will visit Manchester United next week to train and experience their environment, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Berchimas, 16, is one of the brightest young talents in his age group in the country and has been turning heads in Europe. United have been following his progress and an official transfer bid could follow in the future, sources say.

He has already featured with the United States U-20 national team, playing beyond his age group. Berchimas made three first team appearances in 2024, one of the youngest players to make his MLS debut in league history. He has already made 32 appearances with Charlotte’s second team, Crown Legacy FC. He turns 17 in February.

The trip was planned before Ruben Amorim took over as manager but it was very much driven by new United sporting regime, sources add. Manchester United wants top young talent talent to experience the club. Technical director Jason Wilcox is heavily involved in pathways between academy and first team, as well as talent identification.

Bayern Munich hosted Berchimas for a training stint in 2022.

The attacker was the youngest American player at the U-17 World Cup in 20 years when he featured at the 2023 edition of the tournament. He scored three goals as the United States were eliminated in the round of 16.