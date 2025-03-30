Lionel Messi joined Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 to a barrage of fanfare and excitement – and plenty of stars, including the memorable Wilfried Zaha, have followed in the footsteps of the Argentine wizard.

Although he recently issued a plea for fans to stop labelling him as a cliched ‘streets won’t forget’ player, Zaha’s combination of trickery and flair sees him, on the back of his 458-outing stint with Crystal Palace, placed in said category.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his long stint playing for Crystal Palace, Zaha has plundered 90 goals and 52 assists.

Commonly regarded as one of the greatest Crystal Palace players in football history alongside the likes of Ian Wright, the left winger joined Charlotte FC in January 2025 from Galatasaray – but how has he performed since moving to North Carolina?

Given that few people keep up to date with the beautiful game being played across the pond, let’s take a look at the numbers behind his loan spell and, more importantly, how the Bank of America Stadium faithful have taken to the 32-year-old.

Zaha’s Start to Life in the United States

Things have plateaued after scoring on his debut