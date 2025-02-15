Summary Charlotte Flair won the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match and will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Flair faced backlash upon her return but remains focused on reclaiming her spot atop WWE.

Flair spent time deciding which champion to challenge at WrestleMania, teasing confrontations with Rhea Ripley, Giulia, and Stratton.

It took over a year for Charlotte Flair to recover from a devastating knee injury that she suffered in December 2023. But despite being on the sidelines for an extended period, that did not hinder The Queen from coming back with a vengeance.

It didn't take long for the 14-time WWE Champion to kickstart her redemption tour as she immediately booked her ticket to WrestleMania. On the first night of her return, she won the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match to earn a chance to win her 15th world championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Charlotte's Redemption Tour

Flair has been mulling her decision over the last few weeks

WWE fans were elated to see Flair make her much-awaited return at the Royal Rumble. However, those same fans didn't quite welcome the idea of her being the Royal Rumble winner. Despite emotionally speaking about her grueling recovery journey, Charlotte received a ton of boos during her first promo after her long hiatus. Nonetheless, Flair has embraced the hate and has instead focused on basking in her glory as one of the greatest superstars of all time. Now, she is hell-bent on reclaiming her spot atop the WWE and taking one step closer to matching her father, Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles.

Since her win, Flair has spent the last couple of weeks thinking about which champion to face at WrestleMania. She spent the first week after the Royal Rumble going to RAW, NXT, and SmackDown to confront each brand's champion. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley personally asked Charlotte to challenge her. Flair then went to Orlando and paid her respects to the NXT Women's Champion Giulia. Finally, she went to SmackDown and teased the dream showdown with Stratton. This week, Flair finally decided which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte Flair Makes Her WrestleMania Decision

The Queen will challenge the WWE Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair has made her decision. On the February 14th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner officially chose to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

After Nia Jax laid a brutal post-match beatdown on Stratton, Charlotte strolled her way down to the ring. As the WWE Women's Champion laid in the middle of the squared circle, Flair sat down on a chair and declared that she would be challenging Stratton for the title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Queen chooses you!

With Charlotte's announcement, the two Royal Rumble winners have now made their decisions. On RAW, 'Main Event' Jey Uso officially chose to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Road to WrestleMania is beginning to round into form.