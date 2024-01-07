Highlights Charlotte Flair suffered a serious injury during a match and showed incredible determination by finishing the match despite the pain.

She underwent a major knee surgery and has started her recovery process, sharing videos of her rehab on social media.

Charlotte is expected to be out of action for six to nine months, but there is hope that she may return earlier due to her positive response to the treatment. Her absence will be a significant loss for WWE.

An update has come out regarding the condition of Charlotte Flair, as the WWE star shared footage on social media of her rehabbing her injury. Wrestling Asuka on the 8th of December Tribute to The Troops edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Charlotte unfortunately suffered a nasty injury. During a move off the top rope, both competitors slipped and Flair’s legs caught the ropes at an awkward and completely unintended angle.

To her absolute credit, she carried on and finished the match regardless of the pain she was in, but most viewers could tell something was wrong, particularly when the referee immediately checked on her post-match.

Not long after, it was revealed that the multi-time champion had actually suffered a torn ACL, MCL and Meniscus, making it even harder to understand how she wrestled to the finish of her recent SmackDown match. In response to this, she put a social media message to her fans to say that the injury was a major blow to her, but she is staying positive and will aim to come back better than ever before.

Charlotte has shared videos of her going through rehab

She released two TikTok videos

She then headed to Birmingham, Alabama, to undergo knee surgery. This, of course, was a big procedure and her recovery will likely be a long process, but, within the last day, The Queen has uploaded a series of two TikTok videos showing the first steps in her road to recovery. The first shows her attempting to bend her knee as the doctors aim to test its initial movement after the surgery.

Next, she posted a video of her using crutches to help her enter a clinic before beginning various exercises on her knee, including stretches and lunges to test strength. Flair admitted that there was still pain during movement, but it didn’t seem to stop her from the physical activity.

Charlotte is set to miss a sizeable chunk of time

It's estimated she'll be out for up to nine months

As a rough estimate, it was reported that the timeframe for Charlotte's return would be around six to nine months. However, the medical expert in the video does state that her body has reacted well thus far, and she may well be ahead of schedule. It’s clear that the 37-year-old is incredibly eager to return to the WWE ring when she’s ready to be medically cleared.

Should her proposed timeframe be accurate, it should see her land back in the company from anywhere between June and September, with the hope being that it’s sooner rather than later. The Queen is one of the biggest stars that WWE has to offer. She's already forged a legacy as the greatest women's wrestler to ever work for the company, with numerous title reigns and impressive accolades to back her up. While she might be quite the polarising figure to some fans, there's no doubt that she's a huge asset to WWE, and they're much stronger with her available.

As always, as more comes out about Charlotte’s injury status and her continued recovery, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.