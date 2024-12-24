Summary Charlotte Flair is set to make her WWE return with a revamped presentation.

Flair has been out of action since suffering a devastating knee injury in December 2023.

The Queen's absence has left fans eager for her comeback after overcoming a severe injury.

It's been over a year since the WWE Universe saw Charlotte Flair on television. The 14-time world champion has been recovering from a devastating knee injury over the past 12 months and is now gearing up for her much-awaited in-ring return. As reported by WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon (h/t WrestlingNews.co), Charlotte could undergo a presentation change when she returns to WWE.

“Not gimmick, per se. I think her, or I can’t say, I think I know her presentation will be different. It’ll be more towards the Queen type of gimmick, kind of like a, you know what? I’m not even going to go there because the internet’s going to take it for go wild, just maybe like a dark queen, okay, maybe like a little Seth Rollins-esque flare in her attire, she’ll just be turned up a little volume wise.”

Charlotte has always had a flamboyant image and has paraded herself as a royal figure in the women's division. While her last name carries a ton of weight thanks to the legendary career of her father, 16-time world champion Ric Flair , The Queen has carved her own path to greatness. She is easily one of the best workers in the WWE and has always been featured in marquee feuds. It will be interesting how WWE's creative team will repackage her look when she makes her highly-anticipated return to the squared circle.

Charlotte Flair's Return "Imminent"

The Queen is coming back soon in 2025

Close

WWE fans haven't seen The Queen for over a year since she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka on SmackDown in December 2023. WrestleVotes recently reported that Charlotte Flair's return is "imminent." There were even rumblings that she could have appeared at Saturday Night's Main Event last December 14th, which obviously did not happen. Nonetheless, it is looking likely that she may be back at the beginning of 2025.

The WWE has big things in store for the upcoming year, most especially with the company's massive move to Netflix on January 6th. It remains to be seen whether WWE fans will see The Queen in the flesh when WWE Raw makes its highly-anticipated Netflix premiere. Considering how stacked the night is already looking and how much the company is hyping up the show, it wouldn't be shocking to see the 14-time world champion's return on that day.