Summary Saturday Night's Main Event is set for numerous surprises.

Charlotte Flair is set to return after a year-long hiatus due to injury.

With plenty of new Women's championships, there is lots more Charlotte to achieve.

The former 13-time world champion Charlotte Flair's return to in-ring WWE is imminent, according to WrestleVotes. As the company prepares for the return of Saturday Night's Main Event, several surprises appear to be in store. With legendary commentator Jesse Ventura reprising his role as the voice of the show, the WWE Universe are seemingly in for a night of returns.

Supplementing a card that sees numerous title matches, Triple H teased online that SNME would see the return of the beloved Winged Eagle belt. A title that Cody Rhodes has actively tried to bring back, it seems this won't be the only return of the night.

Having injured her knee in a match against Asuka over a year ago, Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen by the WWE Universe since. A standout performer in the WWE, it seems that Charlotte will be getting involved with the returns, as the former thirteen-time women's champion is set to return to the WWE.

Charlotte Flair so far in the WWE

The daughter of the legendary heel Ric Flair, Charlotte has managed to carve out a career for herself that sees her measure up to the lofty heights of her lineage. Becoming the inaugural Raw Women's champion, she went on to win the title six times. Alongside seven SmackDown Women's title reigns, she is the most decorated women's superstar in WWE history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Charlotte Flair has the second most days combined as champion (1,315 days), with The Fabulous Moolah holding the record (10,775 days).

A Triple and Grand Slam champion, she is regarded as one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. Following a hiatus-filled few years, Charlotte was back to her best in 2023. Her legendary WrestleMania 39 match against Rhea Ripley is regarded as one of the best in WWE women's history. Slowly getting her momentum back, a December match with Asuka would spell disaster for the second-generation star.

Charlotte's Return after Injury

She's been off TV for a year

Tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus, also known as the unlucky triad, Charlotte has been out of action since. An injury that sees a usual recovery time of nine months, her presence hasn't been seen on WWE TV in just over a year. With it becoming a matter of when, not if, it appears the WWE Universe have their answer. As WWE approach the re-debut of SNME, numerous reports have speculated that Charlotte could appear at the show.

A recent update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Charlotte is "expected to be returning soon". News corroborated by the reliable WrestleVotes, the WWE Insider account posted an update to X:

Sources indicate that Charlotte Flair's return is imminent, with the possibility of it happening as soon as this weekend on NBC.

Going on to say that WWE Creative had been working on the returning Flair's presentation, it appears that WWE is going all out on Saturday night. Bringing back legends such as Jesse Ventura and the Winged Eagle, the return of Charlotte Flair will add much-needed star power to the women's division.

Charlotte was often vulnerable to criticism during the Vince era of WWE, as she would find herself in scenarios she didn't need to be in. Most notably, being inserted into the WrestleMania 35 main event against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. Now set for a return to a WWE that has more belts than before, the returning landscape offers endless possibilities for Flair.