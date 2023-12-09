Highlights Charlotte Flair sustained a serious-looking knee injury during her match with Asuka on WWE SmackDown on the 8th of December edition.

Fan footage has since emerged capturing Flair struggling and saying "my knee" to the referee, indicating her injury.

The extent of Flair's injuries is still unknown, but she will be evaluated by WWE medical officials and an update is expected.

During the 8th of December edition of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair seemed to sustain a serious-looking knee injury during her singles bout with Asuka. Now, fan footage from the arena has emerged, and it's not looking good for the former champion.

The incident actually happened during a commercial break on the Friday night show, so fans watching at home would not have known what was going on whatsoever, but it became obvious very quickly once the show had come back on air that something was not quite right with Flair, as she appeared injured.

Returning from the commercial break, Charlotte was being assessed by WWE referee Charles Robinson, and the match was wrapped up briskly through a distraction from Damage CTRL member Bayley, with Asuka rolling up Flair to win the contest.

Fans inside the arena were able to capture footage of Flair struggling, with a video posted by Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co visibly showing her saying "my knee" to Robinson. Other footage was also captured of Flair being assisted backstage by a medical personnel, indicating she was unable to make her way from the ring by herself.

Initially, it was reported by Mike Johnson at PWInsider that inside sources believed that the injury was sustained when the pair were on the top rope together. After getting in a bit of a tangle, both Superstars crashed hard onto the ropes and down to the mat, with Flair wrenching her knee and landing on her head during the commercial break.

From fan footage that has emerged since, which can be seen in the tweet above, it seems this information is accurate, as Charlotte is seen to lose her footing on the ropes, falling and landing awkwardly on her head.

As of writing this article, the extent of the injuries is still relatively unknown, as no further information has come out since she was helped backstage, but it's likely she will be evaluated by WWE medical officials and an update will be provided early next week.

Before the incident in the match, Zelina Vega and Michin were involved in an attack on Damage CTRL’s Kairi Sane and the Women’s Champion IYO SKY, driving them away from the ringside. Bianca Belair and Shotzi also joined in on the action, helping to outnumber Damage CTRL.

Charlotte Flair's time in WWE

Daughter of an all-time wrestling great in Ric Flair, Charlotte made her professional wrestling debut alongside her father in World Championship Wrestling in 1993. In 2012, she then began training with the WWE, making her debut in 2013 with NXT. Only a year on since her WWE debut, Charlotte won the Rookie of the Year award by Pro-Wrestling Illustrated in 2014, gaining promotion to the WWE main roster in 2015.

Flair is now a 14-time world champion, and also became the first female to headline a WWE pay-per-view event alongside Sasha Banks.

Her contest with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 is the first time that a women's match has headlined a WWE flagship event.

Let's hope the injury isn't as bad as first feared and she can make a swift return to the ring!