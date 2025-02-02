Summary Charlotte Flair wins to become a two-time women's Rumble winner.

Flair's iconic return to WWE after a year-long absence

Legendary Rumble ending with roster newcomers and Hall of Famers.

Following an eventful women's WWE Royal Rumble that saw plenty of returns and main roster debuts, it was the returning Charlotte Flair who came out on top, becoming the first-ever two-time women's Rumble winner.

Having entered at #27, the daughter of Ric Flair punched her ticket to the main event of WrestleMania by throwing NXT's Roxanne Perez over the top rope. It was an exciting ending to an enthralling Rumble, which witnessed WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus return to the company. As well as numerous NXT call-ups making their Rumble debuts, notably Guilia and Stephanie Vaquer, it was a staple of WWE's women's roster that stole the show.

Returning after more than a year away from in-ring action, Charlotte Flair eliminated both Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez in the closing moments of the Rumble before hitting the iconic sign point. Flair will now have the choice between a fresh match-up with Tiffany Stratton, or a rematch of a WrestleMania classic against Rhea Ripley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Charlotte Flair is the women's division's first-ever two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Charlotte's Return to WWE

The daughter of Ric Flair hadn't been seen in over a year

It was December 2023 when Charlotte Flair last blessed the WWE Universe with her presence. Tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus, an injury understandably referred to as the 'Unlucky Triad, the 13-time World Champion had been off TV ever since. An injury that typically needs nine months off to rehab, it was just over a year until Flair would resurface on WWE programming.

Relaying her intentions ahead of time, Flair made it known in a pre-taped promo that she would be returning at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Having already won the event in 2020, Flair made it clear that she wanted to pick up where she left off, at the top of the card. Waiting until the back end of the Rumble to return, Flair's #27 entrance saw her jump straight into the thick of the drama.

Charlotte Wins the Royal Rumble

Flair becomes a two-time Rumble winner

As her music filled the Lucas Oil Stadium, her star power was evident in how much pyro her entrance got. A much-needed return for WWE's women's division, the knee injury clearly did not hamper the tenacity and dominance of WWE's 'Top Girl'. With Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella and Alexa Bliss all surprising the WWE Universe with their returns, ring-rust seemingly stopped the trio from reaching the final three of the Rumble PLE's opening match.

As Nia Jax, NXT's Roxanne Perez and Flair faced off, Flair did not fancy a dramatic ending, as the daughter of Ric Flair threw Jax over the top rope before struggling with Perez and finally getting the former NXT Champion over the top rope as well.

Marking a memorable return with a history-making moment, Charlotte becomes WWE's first-ever two-time women's Rumble winner. As she pointed to the Vegas Mania sign that hung from the rafters of the stadium, an emotional Flair made it clear how much the moment meant to her. With another WrestleMania main event awaiting her, time will tell who the 13-time World Champion will choose to dance with at the Showcase of the Immortals.