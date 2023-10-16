Highlights The Charlotte Hornets had the worst offseason in the NBA, with off-court issues and questionable decision-making casting doubt on the franchise's evaluation process.

The Hornets focused on retaining their core players, including LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and P.J. Washington, but Bridges' contract extension raises concerns given his legal issues.

Charlotte's most notable additions came through the draft, with rookies Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. joining the team, but both players have question marks that need to be addressed for them to succeed.

There are a few teams in the NBA that have a claim for the best summer ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Milwaukee Bucks added Damian Lillard, the Boston Celtics countered by acquiring perhaps the best individual answer for Dame, Jrue Holiday, and the Phoenix Suns crafted a brand new big three by trading for Bradley Beal. As for the organization that had the worst offseason, that title might belong to the Charlotte Hornets alone.

Even with the Miami Heat putting their transactions on hold in hopes of trading for Lillard — after the All-NBA point guard expressed his wishes to be traded to the Heat and the Heat alone — just to lose out on him, it's hard to argue that any squad had a worse summer than Charlotte. Since the turnover to the LaMelo Ball era, the Hornets have seen a number of off-court issues with their young players, building a problematic and concerning cycle that could indicate a flawed evaluation process within the franchise.

The latest installment of the Charlotte soap opera involved Kai Jones, the former 19th-overall pick in 2021, who was recently waived by the Hornets due to a combination of poor on-court production and questionable social media antics. With former governor Michael Jordan agreeing to a sale in June, this next season could prove paramount for establishing the culture for the next era of the Hornets. How will this team respond following so much adversity?

Notable roster changes

In:

Brandon Miller (Rookie)

Nick Smith Jr. (Rookie)

Frank Ntilikina

Out:

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Dennis Smith Jr.

Unsurprisingly, the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets stayed out of free agency for the most part, with their most significant moves being the retention of their own in-house free agents. LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and P.J. Washington all signed new deals with Charlotte, ensuring that they keep their main core around Ball.

Arrested for domestic violence in July 2022, Bridges missed the entirety of last season while he dealt with the legal fallout of his actions and subsequent 30-game suspension. Before his charge, the former Michigan State Spartan was set to receive a hefty pay raise, having placed seventh for the Most Improved Player award in 2021-2022 after a breakout campaign.

Miles Bridges 2021-22 NBA statistics Points 20.2 Rebounds 7.0 Assists 3.8 Field goal percentage 49.1% 3-point field goal percentage 33.1%

Instead of a max-contract extension, Bridges received only the qualifying offer from Charlotte this summer, which will pay him just over $7 million next season before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2024.

With all of his off-court issues, that contract was hardly a win for the Hornets, who will have to answer for their decision to renew their agreement with Bridges following his off-court issues.

Like with most rebuilding teams, Charlotte's most notable additions were through the draft, where they picked up three rookies including the second-overall pick in Brandon Miller and the 27th selection in Nick Smith Jr. Charlotte was heavily scrutinized for passing on Scoot Henderson out of the G-League Ignite, who many had as the overwhelming favorite for the second pick. Not only did they seemingly forego the better prospect, but they chose yet another player with a glaring, bleeding red flag in Miller.

Miller will have to well outplay expectations in order to change the narrative around him considering the initial reactions to his selection as well as his background, which includes alleged links to a murder conducted by a former Alabama teammate. There's certainly a chance that he can be the one to break through both the Hornets' lack of success in the draft and his own negative perception, though. Standing at a legitimate 6-foot-9 with a picture-perfect shooting stroke and guard skills, the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout has all the tools to be a superstar on both ends of the court some day. And if both players reach their ceiling, a two-way wing will almost always get the edge over a traditionally sized guard.

While they had to pass on Scoot, Charlotte may have found the perfect backcourt partner for Ball late in the first round. After an underwhelming freshman season mired with injury, Nick Smith Jr. slid down draft boards following his lone campaign with the Arkansas Razorbacks. At his best, he's an elite half-court scorer who can use his exceptional handle to create space and slither into the teeth of the defense. He also projects to have the shooting and playmaking necessary to play either on or off of the ball alongside LaMelo.

Ensuring that Miller, Smith Jr., and their other young guns get the proper training and exposure necessary next season to best grow their games should be Charlotte's number one priority for this upcoming year.

Keys to the 2023-2024 NBA season

Brandon Miller Charlotte Hornets Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Let the kids run

The Hornets best season since Ball took over the show came in the 2021-2022 campaign with James Borrego on the sidelines. Despite a 43-39 record and a Play-In Tournament appearance, the Hornets elected to part ways with Borrego and replaced him with long-time bench boss Steve Clifford.

While Clifford couldn't be expected to succeed with Ball missing 46 games and Bridges out for the season, Charlotte did stagnate in an area that the coach could control: pace. In 2021-22, the Hornets averaged 100 possessions per game, good for sixth in the league. Last season, they averaged 100.8 possessions, moving them down to eighth.

With a full season with Ball available and Bridges back to receive his patented full-court advance passes, there's no reason that Charlotte shouldn't be competing for the title of fastest-paced team in the league. With their roster construction and lack of half-court offensive creation, netting as many possessions as possible and trying to catch the defense on its heels will be paramount for the Hornets success. And any prospect looking to establish themselves as a cornerstone for this franchise will have to prove to be a dangerous running mate alongside Ball.

Find the keepers

The Hornets are set to be one of the youngest teams in the league next year. Between James Bouknight, Bryce McGowens, P.J. Washington, Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and their three rookies on the roster, Charlotte has a lot of young talent to evaluate next season. Of course, not all of these players will be franchise cornerstones, or even role players worth keeping around.

In this upcoming campaign, it's important that the Hornets properly evaluate all of their prospects to see which ones are worth keeping around. Once the team is ready to be competitive again, the touches and opportunities will dry up, and some young players will have to be left out. This next year presents them with the perfect opportunity to see which pieces are worth building around and which need to be moved.

Their 2024 first-round pick is owed to the San Antonio Spurs but is lottery protected, which means that the Hornets should be trying to lose as many games as they can. This gives them the perfect excuse to run out all of their young players, regardless of their ability to impact winning at the moment.

