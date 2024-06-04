Highlights The Charlotte Hornets have not had success in 34 seasons, missing the Finals and Conference Finals.

The Charlotte Hornets haven’t been a good basketball team in quite some time. Not only have they never been to the Finals in their 34 seasons as an NBA franchise, but they’ve never even touched the Eastern Conference Finals.

Buzz City hasn’t sent their squad to the postseason since 2015-16. Most recently, they won just 21 games while suffering 61 losses this past season. More than any other team in the association, the Hornets need to flip the switch into a winning team.

Charlotte Hornets Regular Season Record Season Record 2023-24 21-61 2022-23 27-55 2021-22 43-39 2020-21 33-39 2019-20 23-42

Fortunately for Charlotte, they already have the high-end talent to begin this turnaround. In both the 2020 and 2023 NBA Drafts, they nailed their top-three selections, drafting LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, respectively. After an unforgettable Rookie of the Year campaign, Ball became the fourth-youngest NBA All-Star of all time in his sophomore season at 20 years of age.

This past season, Miller lit up the league in the second half of the season, establishing himself as the de facto top-three rookie with his third-place finish in the Rookie of the Year race. Due to injuries, a lack of roster continuity, and inconsistency from the supporting cast, Charlotte wasn’t able to leverage their young duo’s collective talent into team success this past season. However, with Ball now 22 and Miller 21 years old, both of the Hornets’ young stars boast glaring potential as talents who can finally take their franchise to unseen heights.

Ball is One of the League’s Most Gifted Guards

Few guards have ever been more talented than him

At 6-foot-7, Ball flaunts a size advantage over nearly all fellow NBA point guards while remaining among the position’s very most skilled. He handles the ball on a string with the creativity, speed, flexibility, and stride length to leave defenders in the dust. He pairs this off-the-dribble ability with a lethal pull-up jumper he can fire with versatility and range. The former second-overall pick also possesses a silky smooth floater touch when looking to score within the arc.

What really takes his talent to the next level, though, is Ball’s passing ability. The Hornets’ lack of success has suppressed his case as the league’s best distributor, but there’s nothing quiet about the passes he makes. With regularity, he crafts flamboyant, audacious deliveries with a decisiveness reminiscent of none other than Magic Johnson. Any time he laces up his signature PUMAs, he’s liable to dish out multiple jaw-dropping assists. Whether it be a full-court lob or a no-look kick-out, Ball consistently puts his vision and innovativeness on full display through his playmaking ability.

Ball had his best stretch of play last season after getting off to a slow start in his first five games. In his 17 appearances the rest of the way, he destroyed opposing defenses with his unguardable play.

Ball's Averages Over His Last 17 Regular Season Games Stat Average PTS 26.6 REB 5.4 AST 7.8 STL 1.9 BLK 0.2 2P% 54.0% 3P% 37.5% TS% 58.9%

Unfortunately, ankle tendinopathy prematurely ended Ball’s fourth NBA season after just 22 games played. Injury issues also shortened his third season to just 36 appearances. When healthy, Ball has made large strides toward superstar status in limited game time; he just has to stay healthy to fulfill his potential.

Miller Has the Foundational Skills of a Superstar

His rare skill set oozes with potential

A little taller at 6-foot-8, Miller also brings a guard’s skill set to a wing’s frame. Unlike Ball, though, Miller is more geared towards scoring the ball than facilitating. In particular, the former Crimson Tide star leans on his lethal pull-up jumper to punish defenses, both within and beyond the three-point arc. He established himself as one of the league’s better shot-makers already during his rookie season with the handle, craft, and footwork to get himself into these attempts.

Miller really found his stride during his second half of play this season. In the final 37 of his 74 appearances as a rookie, he averaged just a smidge under 20 points per game on solid efficiency. He averaged higher numbers across all five major statistical categories while scoring more efficiently.

Miller's Averages in the First and Second Halves of his Rookie Season Stat First 37 Game Averages Last 37 Game Averages PTS 14.8 19.8 REB 3.9 4.6 AST 2.2 2.5 STL 0.6 1.1 BLK 0.5 0.7 2P% 47.2% 52.9% 3P% 38.7% 36.3% TS% 54.4% 55.8%

Additionally, his athletic traits, soft touch, and quick instincts give him lots of room to grow as a finisher at the basket, passer, and defender. His foundation of skills contains a potent jumper, a dynamic handle, guard-like movement skills, advanced scoring craft, and silky touch as a lengthy 6-foot-8 perimeter player with some impressive run-jump athleticism. As he adds muscle and develops his surrounding skill-set, the sky's the limit for Miller.

The Synergy of Ball and Miller Poses Issues For Opponents

The young duo complement each other to a great degree

As 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8 guards, Ball and Miller join to form a gigantic backcourt that can pose tough issues for opposing defenses and bring advantages defensively. Both can handle the ball, create offense, and finish plays off of one another. Above the break, they bring the catch-and-shoot range and proficiency to stretch out defenses and put help defense in a bind.

However, the duo’s health is of utmost importance, especially in Ball’s case. Throughout his career, he’s struggled to stay on the court and consistently suit up for a large part of the season. Ball and Miller form one of the NBA’s premier young duos, but their talent gets thrown out the window if they’re not available to provide it.

Still, as Ball and Miller enter the pivotal 2024-25 season with another lottery pick by their side, they bring excitement to the Hornets organization with their unique talents and limitless potential to improve even further.