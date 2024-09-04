Key Takeaways The Hornets have long lacked playoff success and franchise stars.

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, though, show promise as a talented backcourt duo.

The two complement each other well, making them crucial to the Hornets' present and future.

The Charlotte Hornets haven't made the playoffs in nine seasons. They've won three postseason games in the last 11 years.

They haven't made it out of the first round since the 2001-02 campaign when playoff series went only five games, not seven. They've never made it to the conference finals.

Suffice it to say that the Hornets franchise isn't one of the most successful in the NBA .

There have been brief highlights; Kemba Walker and Larry Johnson come to mind, but not much more.

As the team heads into the 2024-25 campaign, though, there may be some hope.

The Hornets have a young, multi-talented point guard who, when healthy, has been an All-Star. (It doesn't hurt that he's a national draw, either. The franchise hasn't had a player who can put butts in seats in years.)

Then there's the other member of Charlotte's backcourt, a long, versatile player who showed in his rookie season that he could be a legitimate three-level scorer in the NBA.

It's just a matter of getting them on the court at the same time. If and when that happens, the two will quickly gel and give Hornets fans the kind of hope they may have never experienced before.

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller Are the Hornets' Present

The pair perfectly complement each other already

LaMelo Ball was the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year after being drafted third overall by the Hornets. He averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals and had a better than 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio that season.

He became an All-Star the following year after starting 75 games and posting averages of 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals, again with an assist-to-turnover ratio of more than 2:1.

But then injuries struck. Ball has dealt with ankle issues, including a broken right ankle that required season-ending surgery last year. He's only played 58 games in the last two seasons combined.

Brandon Miller was a somewhat surprise pick in the 2023 draft. Victor Wembanyama was the obvious No. 1 choice, but Charlotte picked Miller over Scoot Henderson at No. 2.

It proved to be the correct choice.

The former Alabama star finished third in Rookie of the Year voting behind Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren after averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 37.3 percent from three on nearly seven attempts per game.

Individually, both players are enticing prospects, physically and skill-wise. Ball is a 6-foot-7 playmaker who can shoot from deep and get to the rim — he shot 86.5 percent from the free-throw line on a career-high 4.7 attempts per game before his 2023-24 season ended abruptly.

His 7-foot-1 wingspan allows him to guard multiple positions (when engaged), pester ball-handlers and get in passing lanes to create turnovers. His speed with the ball, flashy playmaking skills, and ability to pull up from three make him a one-man nightmare in transition.

Miller is sometimes listed as a small forward and other times a shooting guard, but his size (6-foot-9) and long arms (7-foot wingspan) would pair ideally with Ball to create a havoc-causing backcourt on both ends of the floor.

Brandon Miller With LaMelo Ball (2023-24) Category Stat GP 7 PPG 17.2 FG% 50.0 3P% 42.9

If Ball is willing to settle into more of a playmaker role, Miller could take the reins on offense, but the terrifying thing for opposing defenses is that it doesn't have to go that way.

Miller is capable of handling the ball and running pick-and-rolls, and Ball's shooting ability allows him to spot up on the other side of the floor and either take an open shot or run a second action.

The two can also switch roles at any time, which would confuse teams trying to guard two big, athletic, skilled offensive players.

The Hornets also brought back Miles Bridges , who averaged 21.0 points and 7.3 rebounds last season and have big men Mark Williams and Nick Richards setting screens and rolling to the rim.

Everything starts with the duo of Miller and Ball, though. Sure, they are the future in Charlotte, but if they're healthy and can play together, they'll also be the present.