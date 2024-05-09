Highlights Charlotte Hornets hire experienced assistant Charles Lee as new head coach, with hope to develop young talent.

After Steve Clifford stepped down as the Charlotte Hornets head coach at the end of their season, speculation ran amok about who would take the reigns for Charlotte. The Hornets have been in the dredges of the NBA standings, missing the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons and not making it past the first round since 2001.

With emerging high-profile youngsters Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball on the roster, there was some rumors speculating that the Hornets would make a splash for JJ Redick, who also appears to be in the running for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job.

Instead of bringing in a candidate with no coaching experience, Charlotte took the safe route and hired Charles Lee, who has ten years of experience as an assistant coach.

Lee spent four seasons as an assistant for the Atlanta Hawks, five with the Milwaukee Bucks, and helped Joe Mazzula and the Boston Celtics this season.

He played four years at Bucknell University, and was the 2005-06 Patriot League Player of the Year.

What's Next in Charlotte

The Hornets have a new coach and emerging young stars

Between Miller, Ball, Tre Mann, and Mark Williams, the Hornets have a decent young core. They are years away from true contention, but in a weak Eastern Conference they could be playoff contenders. Ball is an All-Star, and Miller was a finalist for Rookie of the Year this season. By bringing in a first-time head coach with championship experience (Bucks, 2021), the Hornets can lay the groundwork to develop their existing talent and finally stop the roster construction phase.

Since Ball was injured for much of this season, next year will be an experimental season. Do they need to add more veteran talent? Do they need to shore up their front court? Who plays well together? Whose team is it? All of these questions will be answered throughout the season, and as the front office and coaching staff addresses them, there should be massive improvement seen in CHarlotte for the first time since the Kemba Walker days.

As the NBA shifts to the next generation and there have been several passing of the torch moments, the stage is set for the Hornets to return to (find?) relevancy or a place in the postseason picture. The expectations in year one for Lee will be relatively low, but there is hope that he can build a winning culture around the young players already in town.