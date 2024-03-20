Highlights Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball have emerged as promising duo for the Hornets' future, showing signs of sustainable success.

The Charlotte Hornets have endured yet another disappointing NBA campaign, with them all but entirely out of the running for a Play-In tournament spot.

One of their bright sparks, though, has been the play of their rookie Brandon Miller, who has, at times, led the team in LaMelo Ball’s absence, after he suffered yet another bout of injury concerns during the 2023-24 campaign.

Looking ahead to next season and beyond, though, league insider Mark Medina believes the duo can provide a ‘lucrative long-term future’ for the franchise that has struggled since their inception in 1988.

Rebuilding for the Future

Trio of Ball, Miller and Williams has the potential of transcending the Hornets' future

While it feels as though Charlotte have been in a rebuilding phase for a very long time, having reached the post-season only once since they reverted to the Hornets name in 2014, the organization may finally be about to be heading on an upward trajectory.

After using their No. 2 overall draft pick to select wing Brandon Miller, he has, at times, reinvigorated the struggling team, with his performances rendering some to suggest him demonstrating traits of both Paul George and Kevin Durant.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brandon Miller leads all rookies to attempt more than 4.5 three-pointers per game in 3P%, with 36.8 percent.

While the 21-year-old is in the same draft class as Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, which the Rookie of the Year race is expected to come down to, Miller is still expected to be named a finalist as a result of his premier scoring, despite getting off to a slow start to his NBA career.

Charlotte Hornets - 2023-24 Season Splits Category Pre-Trade Deadline Post-Trade Deadline PTS 108.7 101.1 OPP PTS 120.4 106.8 ORTG 109.5 104.4 DRTG 121.3 110.8 NRTG -11.8 -6.4

Having added versatile defender, Grant Williams, at the trade deadline, which has seen the Hornets soar to sixth place in the league for defensive efficiency with a 110.8 rating since the deadline, up from a 121.3 rating which ranked last, the trio of Williams, Miller and franchise star, LaMelo Ball, has provided optimism over the future direction of the franchise, having already shown glimpses of sustainable success going forward.

Ball and Miller are the ‘pillars’ of Hornets' future

Medina has been infatuated by how special both young stars have been since they entered the league, citing Ball in particular as being a good shooter when he is available and playing on the court.

While the Hornets as a group have had their struggles, with Ball having his fair share of injury concerns, the journalist is looking through a future lens and believes that the duo can change Charlotte’s fortunes.

“When you look at LaMelo Ball, he is just a really creative playmaker. He's really grown as a good shooter, and while he has had some injury concerns, he's shown that he's a special player. The Hornets are not going anywhere this season. They've been struggling a lot, but Ball and Brandon Miller are the pillars of their long-term future, and I think that they are both special. So, it could be a lucrative long-term future.”

Potentially Devastating Partnership

Combined for 46.5 PPG at 46.9 FG% in 19 outings together this season

With Ball having been sidelined for all but 22 games this season, in which he averaged 23.9 points on 43.3 percent field goal shooting, 5.1 rebounds, a team-leading 8.0 assists and 1.9 steals, much of the offensive load has inadvertently fallen on the young shoulders of the rookie, Miller.

Despite a rocky start, the 21-year-old has, at times, played well beyond his years, averaging 16.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from downtown, bringing some much-needed offense and points scoring to the team that ranks 29th in points scored, with only 106.6 points being put on the board per contest.

Ball and Miller Partnership - 2023-24 Season Category Statistic ORTG 113.6 DRTG 119.1 NRTG -5.5 AST% 62.3 REB% 50.6 EFG% 53.1

When sharing the court together, though, the partnership of All-Star, Ball, and Miller has been a deadly one, where they have combined for 46.5 points at a 46.9 percent shooting clip from the field.

Additionally, they have amassed double-digit rebounds and assists with 12.8 and 17.7, respectively, while also notching 3.4 steals and 1.5 blocks. However, the sample size is minute, with the pair having only featured on-court together 19 times, with a 7-12 record.

Nonetheless, the pillars of the future look to be setting themselves in stone, with Charlotte likely to build the roster around their up-and-coming young stars.

Should they get their supporting cast right, and Ball can stay healthy, the future of the Hornets could be a fruitful one, with all eyes now firmly set on next season and beyond.

