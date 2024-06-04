Highlights With Ron Holland potentially falling to 6th, the Charlotte Hornets might just get a long-term core player.

Charlotte Hornets fans will be hoping that next spring they can focus on the postseason rather than the NBA Draft. But for now, the Hornets are a lottery team for the eighth year in a row.

They have hit on a few draftees like Brandon Miller last year, Mark Williams in 2022, and LaMelo Ball in 2020. However, the few misses, combined with awful injury luck, have prevented the organization from breaking out of the lottery cocoon and making a playoff push.

Following a jump from #4 to #2 during the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, the Hornets fell from #3 to #6 this year. Given how unpredictable this draft class is, the Hornets may yet end up with a long-term core player.

With the front office convinced that Ball, Miller, and Williams are the foundations they want to build around, here’s who the Hornets should target the following players in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

6th overall pick: Ron Holland, SF/PF - G-League Ignite

From projected number one to number six, Hornets fans won’t mind

At the start of the season, G-League Ignite’s Ron Holland was being mocked as the number one overall pick for the 2024 Draft. Since then, multiple factors like his inefficiency, turnover issues, and ultimately, a season-ending thumb injury in February have hurt his stock.

However, the talent is obvious.

Holland averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a whopping 2.5 steals per game for the Ignite last season. 24 percent from three and three turnovers per game isn’t impressive, but it’s easy to forget that this is an 18-year-old who was entrusted to lead an entire G-League team. If he’s drafted by the Hornets, those numbers would be even less concerning.

With Ball and Miller as the lead ball handlers, Holland wouldn’t have playmaking duties. Nor would he have to worry about creating his own shot as much, and could focus on making open looks. So his 15/25 score on spot-up threes during the Draft Combine is certainly encouraging.

Standing at 6’8 and 197 lbs, Holland is a phenomenal athlete who uses his physical tools to test defenses at the rim. Out of players who played at least 10 games in the G-League, he ranks fifth in free throws attempted at 5.0 per game. The attempts would’ve been twice as much if not for G-League’s unique free throw rules where only one free throw is taken for the first 46 minutes of a game. Those numbers would definitely be appreciated by the Hornets, who finished dead last in free throw attempts last season.

Ron Holland 2023-24 season stats Category Stat PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.2 SPG 2.5 BPG 0.7 FG% 44.3% 3PT% 24.0%

Holland's defense is also what the Hornets need. With his 6’11 wingspan, he is a hound on the perimeter, who is switchable and can guard multiple positions. The Hornets need a disruptor on defense, and Holland is one of the best available. The former five-star recruit also has a high motor and an insane hustle on the defensive end, which helps him to be a capable rebounder as well.

The Hornets have been a bottom-10 defense for the last few years. So drafting Holland, who managed to finish as a net-positive defender in the G-League on a team that had a shocking 2-32 record, would be a great first step towards fixing that.

42nd overall pick: Harrison Ingram, SG/SF - UNC Tarheels

Could Ingram be continuing his basketball journey in North Carolina?

In contrast to their recent drafting moves, the Hornets should bank on experience with this second-round pick and draft Harrison Ingram from the UNC Tarheels. Charlotte’s young squads have often featured young and immature players. So adding Ingram, who is a junior out of college, would certainly help.

The Texas native is a 21-year-old in the body of an NBA veteran. When the situation calls for it, he can take over as a playmaker, and find his teammates in the right spots. He can be a ball handler in pick and rolls and dish out dimes from the post. And he can also excel in a plug and play role with his basketball IQ.

Averaging 38 percent from three on 4.6 attempts per game, the former UNC man would also be a solid shooter off the bench for the Hornets.

Harrison Ingram 2023-24 season stats Category Stat PPG 12.2 RPG 8.8 APG 2.2 SPG 1.4 FG% 43.0% 3PT% 38.5%

Finally, drafting Ingram is another step toward improvement on the defensive end. With his 6’7 frame and seven feet wingspan, he is a great on-ball stopper and a versatile defender as well. His average of 8.8 rebounds per game is a reminder of the energy and hustle he brings on this side of the court.

If Ingram slips to #42, the Hornets will have a difficult time finding players who are as well-rounded as him.