The Charlotte Hornets will soon be searching for a new president of basketball operations.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitch Kupchak, the Hornets' current president, is stepping down from his role and will transition into an organizational advisor. The reporter added that it's possible the Hornets will hire Kupchak's replacement before the season's end and Kupchak would remain active with the team until they find a suitable replacement.

The Hornets' search for a new president will be exhaustive and there are reportedly several names the team is already interested in pursuing, including Elton Brand of the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Orleans Pelicans' Trajan Langdon, Mike Gansey of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Trent Redden of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kupchak joined the Hornets in April 2018 and made his first significant move during the NBA Draft of the same year when he traded the 11th overall pick, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for the 12th overall pick, who would turn into Miles Bridges, and two future second-round picks.

Prior to his arrival in Charlotte, Kupchak served as the Los Angeles Lakers assistant general manager under Jerry West and was later promoted to General Manager.

Hornets undergoing new rebuilding strategy

Charlotte dealt away several pieces at the trade deadline

Since the 2016-17 season, the Hornets have only had one winning season. In 2021-22, Charlotte went 43-39, finishing in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and failing to come out of the Play-In Tournament. Given the team featured a 20-year-old LaMelo Ball and a 23-year-old Bridges, it seemed like their days of rebuilding were behind them, as both players finished with point averages of over 20.

The 2022-23 season, however, had different plans for the Hornets. Ball only played in 36 games while Bridges missed the entire season following a domestic abuse incident. The team finished the season with a 27-55 record and failed to make the Play-In altogether.

Charlotte Hornets – 2023-24 Scoring Leaders Players PPG FG% 3PT% LaMelo Ball 23.9 43.3 35.5 Miles Bridges 23.2 46.4 37.3 Brandon Miller 16.5 44.4 38.4 Nick Richards 9.6 67.8 NA

There was some optimism going into the 2023-24 season that the Hornets could get back into the form they were in two seasons prior, but their 11-41 record has clearly shown otherwise. Ball once again missed time—and is currently out with an ankle injury—as have Cody Martin and center Mark Williams, the latter of whom has been sidelined with a back injury since early January.

Bridges returned from his suspension and has been a scoring bright spot. Before the trade deadline, he announced he would veto any trade that would move him away from Charlotte.

At the aforementioned deadline, the Hornets made a decision and embraced the tank, trading away multiple pieces including PJ Washington to the Dallas Mavericks, veteran Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat. The moves got them younger and admittedly less talented, but with a strong chance to nail another top-five pick around whom they can build with Ball and 2023 second overall pick Brandon Miller.

The Hornets will take their time to ensure that Kupchak's replacement can build a strong team that may only be a few pieces away from true contention.