Highlights Charlotte Hornets' #2 pick Brandon Miller has shown exceptional growth and performance.

Miller improved when given more responsibility due to injuries, excelling with increased usage.

Despite initial skepticism, Miller has emerged as one of the top rookies and prospects in the NBA.

There was an insurmountable level of hype surrounding the 2023 NBA Draft class. The San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama first overall, and he has been even better than advertised.

Players selected later in the draft have made an immediate impact on winning, such as Golden State Warriors guard, Brandin Podziemski and Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Although Chet Holmgren was a member of the 2022 Draft, he's making waves as one of the best defensive players in the league as a rookie for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With all these different narratives circulating involving various rookies, the second overall pick in 2023, Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller, hasn't received the respect that he deserves.

Miller started off slow this season

He was written off as he got used to the NBA

When the Hornets selected Miller with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, they received some backlash from fans and media for passing on G-League star Scoot Henderson, who was later drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Henderson was believed to be a generational talent and Miller had an excellent season at Alabama but was involved in legal troubles at the time.

However, the Hornets felt their guard position was secured by All-Star point guard, LaMelo Ball, and wanted a versatile wing to pair alongside him. The 6-foot-9 forward played decent basketball in his first few months in the NBA but was not on the same level as Wembanyama and Holmgren.

Miller saw his usage rate fluctuate due to Ball injuring his ankle and the return of Miles Bridges to the team. It didn't help Miller that, during this time, Wembanyama, Holmgren, and Jaquez Jr.—who were leading the rookie of the year race—were playing incredible basketball, garnering all the media attention.

2023-24 Top Rookies' Stats Category Brandon Miller Jaime Jaquez Jr. Victor Wembanyama Chet Holmgren PTS 16.6 12.9 20.5 16.7 REB 4.1 3.9 10.0 7.6 AST 2.3 2.6 3.2 2.7 USG% 23.0% 19.3% 32.1% 21.4%

Miller did have a great performance in just the second month of his career against the New York Knicks, finishing with 29 points on 10-15 shooting from the field. However, besides that explosion, he was relatively quiet until the turn of the new year.

Ball's injury was a blessing in disguise for Miller

Miller stepped into his game when more was asked out of him

Ball's injury forced him to miss 18 games. In those games, Miller's usage rate jumped up from 19.7 to 22.7. However, his efficiency dipped across the board due to his inability to handle being the main point of focus for opposing defenses without Ball in the lineup.

Ball would return to the Hornets on January 12, but would go down with another ankle injury just two weeks later, on the 26. Since Ball's second injury, Miller's comfort level on the court has been second to none.

Brandon Miller's Stats in the Last 11 Games Category Stat PTS 22.7 REB 4.5 USG% 25.9%

Miller has grown more comfortable and adept at his strong points on the basketball court. Similar to every great wing in the sport, Miller loves to get his game going within the mid-range area, as 39 percent of his shots come from there. He is currently shooting 43 percent on those shots in just his rookie season, which is very impressive.

Although analytics aren't in favor of the mid-range shot and many teams are drifting away from implementing it within their offense, the Hornets' rookie believes in his scoring ability in the mid-range.

Miller defended his playstyle emphatically with a statement game against the best team in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"If you see any room I think that's kind of the right time to shoot a mid-range, I think the coaches that we have now nobody's gonna get mad. I think everybody could take it as a great shot and be comfortable with it."

The Hornets made their way to Minnesota having lost 16 of their last 17 games, consisting of a 14-game losing streak. Karl-Anthony Towns welcomed them to Minnesota with 44 points in the first half en route to 62 points, but Charlotte had an answer.

Miller was phenomenal with 27 points on an incredibly efficient 85 percent shooting from the field, including a dagger jump shot that helped the Hornets hold on for the victory.

Miller displayed a glimpse of his scoring ability against the best there is in the NBA and he did so while guarding All-Star Anthony Edwards, putting on a show on both ends of the court.

Another great point of reference for his development thus far is his career-high performance against the Indiana Pacers, in which he finished with 35 points and six rebounds.

It is notoriously known that the Pacers' defense is among the worst in the NBA. They tend to run players off the three-point line more times than not, resulting in teams shooting 47.2 percent from within the arc, aligning perfectly with Miller's play style.

Although the addition of Pascal Siakam has helped Indiana defensively, Miller got to his spots with ease despite his lack of experience in the league. PJ Washington—before being dealt to the Dallas Mavericks—forced Myles Turner to step out of the paint, allowing Miller to attack the rim with force.

Miller is also one of the premier three-point shooters in the league, sitting at 38 percent from beyond the arc. Surprisingly enough, he's converting his outside shots at an impressive clip while not attempting corner threes.

Only nine percent of Miller's shots come from corner threes, despite them being considered among the highest-quality shots based on analytics.

Out of the 218 attempts that Miller has elsewhere along the three-point line, he's connected on 88 of them, which is a 40 percent rate. Grayson Allen, who currently sits at 48 percent from three-point range, leads the league in three-point percentage.

Allen is shooting 82-179 on non-corner threes, at a bit higher percentage, but the degree of difficulty is significantly less than Miller's, as he is creating off the dribble more than Allen. In just the first few months of his NBA career, Miller has already displayed his ability to play along the perimeter in this three-point-centric league.

Development is a huge aspect of a player's career and the quickness that they're able to achieve that. The ability for Brandon Miller to improve at such an incredibly high rate is very impressive.

The month of February isn't over yet, and he is on track to have the 8th highest-scoring month by a rookie since 2010 of players who have played eight or more games.

The talk of the season will continue to surround Wembanyama and Holmgren, and rightfully so. However, Miller is not just one of the best rookies in his draft class, but one of the best prospects the NBA has witnessed in recent years.