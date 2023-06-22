NBA analysts have been preparing their mock drafts over the last few months ahead of tonight’s NBA Draft, and while Victor Wembanyama knows he will be the No. 1 pick, who will go at the No. 2 spot is less certain.

Ultimately, it will be down to either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller with both expecting to be drafted in the top 3. Although the order in which they will be drafted is unclear, it is believed that the Charlotte Hornets will select the Alabama forward Miller, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA draft news – Charlotte Hornets

Adrian Wojnarowski,via SportsCenter, reported that the Charlotte Hornets are now preparing to select Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick after impressing majority (for now) owner Michael Jordan during a second workout with the team.

While the G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson was favoured by many to go at No. 2 for much of the year and pre-draft process, Miller slowly started to put his name in the conversation for being selected ahead of Henderson due to the 6’3” guard being criticized for lack of evolvement over the season, particularly in his perimeter shooting and decision-making.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, the Hornets believe that the SEC Player of the Year would be the perfect fit to slot around LaMelo Ball, who they still believe is a franchise point-guard for the team.

Therefore, drafting a second point-guard in Scoot Henderson wouldn’t appear to make nearly as much sense as drafting a forward who can seamlessly slot in with the offense as a 6’9” wing scorer.

What has Mark Medina said about whom the Charlotte Hornets will pick in the draft?

Despite the upside to Scoot Henderson, where many have him to go at the two spot in their mock draft boards, Medina believes they will instead go with Brandon Miller due to the team’s positional needs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “It's interesting. It’s going to go between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.”

“One executive told me that he thinks the Charlotte Hornets are going to pick Brandon Miller at number two because not only does he thinks that he's a slightly better player, but it's also positional needs. Charlotte [Hornets] has LaMelo Ball as a point guard. They could use a wing player.”

Brandon Miller vs. Scoot Henderson

It is no surprise that both of these NBA prospects are projected to go in the top three after each having impactful seasons for their respective ball clubs.

As per ESPN, the freshman out of Alabama, Miller put up numbers of 18.8 PPG and 8.2 RPG while shooting 38.4% from the three-point line. The 20-year-old also won both the SEC’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year titles to go along with an SEC tournament MVP award.

On the other hand, Scoot Henderson chose to take the NBA G-League Ignite route despite receiving D1 scholarships from Ole Miss and having offers from Auburn and Georgia among many others. In the 2022-23 season, the 19-year-old averaged 14.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 4.2 APG in 18 games.

Both players have given the Hornets a lot to think about, but the final decision lies with one of the NBA’s greatest players of all time, Michael Jordan, in what will be his last act in his tenure as majority owner.