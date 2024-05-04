Highlights The Charlotte Hornets need to revamp their defense to progress to the level of a playoff team.

Building on LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller's potential, Charlotte could add complimentary pieces in free agency.

At the end of the day, their playoff hopes hinge on keeping core players healthy.

As the 2024 NBA season concludes, the Charlotte Hornets find themselves at an important crossroads.

With a record of 21-61, the Hornets finished the season tied for the third-worst record in the league. A deficiency of talent, injuries, and an overall young roster could be listed as reasons why this year's Hornets team failed to make significant strides.

But as bad as things appeared for the Hornets throughout the season, a young core and a promising future should mean the Hornets' focus next year should be on making the playoffs.

Too Bad for Too Long

The Past Eight Years Have Been a Drought of Success for the Hornets

It has been eight years since the Hornets have made the playoffs. Sure, they made the Play-In Tournament during that span, but not once did they advance to the proper playoff tournament.

During that stretch, only once did the Hornets hold a draft pick that fell outside the top 12 picks. There was no hope for the franchise until the selection of LaMelo Ball as the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

That was the first building block to a return to relevancy for the Hornets. But it wasn't enough. Not because of Ball's talent. No, his career average of 20 points and 7.4 assists per game shows how ready he is to contribute. It is his health and availability over the past two years that are cause for concern.

Over the last two seasons, Ball has played in 58 games out of a total of 164, or 35 percent. For a player selected third overall to become the face of the franchise, 35 percent is unacceptable. So, if the Hornets wish to return to the postseason soon, they must first focus on keeping their star player healthy.

Load management is an option. Or the Hornets could pair Ball with another capable star to relieve him from the stress he faces each night. And that they did.

Enter rookie second-overall pick, Brandon Miller, from the University of Alabama. The 6-foot-7 forward has emerged as one of the more promising two-way players in the league.

Much was known about Miller coming out of college. His efficiency in getting to the rim and creating easy shots from mid-range prompted those around the league to compare him to Los Angeles Clippers forward, Paul George.

At 17.3 points per game and just under one steal per game, Miller has shown signs of living up to his two-way billing. A perfect complement to the offensive-focused Ball.

Hornets' Core Player Age PPG Contract Yrs. Remaining LaMelo Ball 22 23.9 4 Brandon Miller 21 17.3 2 Miles Bridges 26 21.0 FA Grant Williams 25 13.9 2

Two young pieces that complement each other well. That is a recipe for success no matter what team you are on. But the Hornets' path to the post-season does not end there.

Defense Wins Championships

Hornets Must Improve Defense to Take the Next Step

As the second-worst defensive team in the league, the Hornets must emphasize that end of the floor. The first order of business is to add to their frontcourt depth in the off-season.

The second-year, sevent-foot, Mark Williams, has taken strides in his second year out of Duke. Forward Grant Williams has given a spark to the Hornets after being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks right before the trade deadline. Throw in the rookie Miller, and the Hornets have three pieces they can add to on the defensive end of the floor.

Hornets Defensive Stats Player SPG BPG Defensive Rating Mark Williams 0.8 1.1 115.9 Grant Williams 0.7 0.4 121.1 Brandon Miller 0.9 0.6 120.7 Nick Richards 0.4 1.1 117.7

And with a little over 12 million in projected cap space for the off-season, the Hornets will have options on improving their unit. And while the Hornets must decide if they want to keep Miles Bridges or not, perhaps a player like the Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton or the New York Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein can be signed to help bolster the franchise's low post presence.

Hornets center Nick Richards was forced to start this season due to injuries to Mark Williams. Richard showed that he can defend the low post, something the Hornets desperately need to improve. But his contract is expensive and could result in him being traded for additional pieces.

The path back to the postseason is a tough and winding one for the Hornets. But with the moves made at the trade deadline, the presence of two young stars, and financial flexibility ahead, it would make sense for the Hornets to aim for the playoffs for the 2025 season.

And considering the Eastern Conference isn't as back-heavy with experienced playoff teams like the West, the Hornets stand a fighter's chance at returning to relevancy.