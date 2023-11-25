Highlights The Charlotte Hornets, despite their losing record, are only two games back from a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The return of small forward Miles Bridges has provided a timely boost for the Hornets, helping to break their losing streak and contribute to a 2-2 record since his return.

NBA insider Mark Medina believes that LaMelo Ball's current level of performance is sustainable and could potentially lead the Hornets to a play-in tournament spot, although he doesn't foresee them progressing beyond that stage.

The Charlotte Hornets have picked up where they left off from last season – fighting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with the prospect of yet another lottery draft pick on the horizon if they don’t turn things around… or so it seems. Despite currently occupying a 5-9 losing record, the Hornets are only two games back of a play-in tournament spot largely thanks to their franchise star, LaMelo Ball, who has come out of the blocks early and is fully healthy. As such, it has prompted NBA insider Mark Medina to consider whether the 22-year-old’s current form is sustainable and if so, in-turn, he could lead them to a play-in tournament spot come the end of the season.

Struggling Hornets, but crossing over the Bridges?

The Hornets came into this season ranked as the third-youngest team in the entire NBA with an average age of 24.28 years old, which also sees them rank fifth overall for fewest years of experience among the roster with 3.28 years, respectively. In a veteran’s league, Charlotte’s inexperience could be considered a factor why they still find themselves battling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. However, the reality is that they are a team that has not enjoyed success for quite some time, last making the playoffs eight seasons ago, and haven't won a single playoff series since 2002.

Furthermore, their roster has felt somewhat depleted due to the health of LaMelo Ball, which saw him miss 46 games last season due to a lingering ankle injury that required surgery, as well as the long-term absence of their starting small forward, Miles Bridges, after he was suspended by the NBA for 30 games for a domestic assault conviction. Twenty of those games were considered to have been served last season despite the former Michigan State man not suiting up for the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to the legal issues in which he pleaded no contest to the charges. Thus, he was eligible to return to the court in mid-November.

Bridges’ return has been a timely one, and in his first league game in over 500 days, he recorded 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a blowout 130-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 25-year-old would then help break the Hornets’ losing streak with a 14 point, 15 rebound double-double in a narrow 121-118 victory against the Boston Celtics. Since his return, the Hornets have gone an even .500 at 2-2. With Bridges now back in the line-up, second-overall draft pick, rookie Brandon Miller, starting to heat up as he adjusts to the NBA, and the red-hot form of a fully healthy LaMelo Ball, there is certainly a lot of time for Charlotte to piece together a string of wins and climb up the conference standings, with a play-in tournament seed not entirely out of their grasp.

Hornets' potential to be a play-in tournament team instead of a lottery pick

Medina was originally skeptical about whether he thought that LaMelo Ball could sustain his elite level of performances that he has so far demonstrated in this early phase of the season. However, when he took a deeper dive into the numbers that Ball is putting up, now that he is fully healthy, he can see the 22-year-old’s production being sustainable throughout the regular season. As a result, he tips the Hornets to possibly be in play-in tournament contention, though, he can’t see them progressing further beyond that.

“Well, my initial hunch was no, because LaMelo Ball has not historically been known as a really good shooter. But the more I dig into it, the more I think that this is sustainable, because he's had a really good run these last few seasons with improving his outside shooting. He is fully healthy now, so as long as that happens, I think it can be sustainable because he's proven that he can sustain that high-level play. I mean, he's scored at least 25 points in eight consecutive games. He has already been one of the league’s best play-makers before all this. So I think when you combine that with shooting, he will be able to at least help the [Charlotte] Hornets make the play-in tournament. Probably beyond that, nothing else because the Eastern Conference is pretty well stacked, but they can at least make the play-in as opposed to being in the lottery.”

Red-hot Ball

With the hype that surrounded the youngest Ball brother as he entered the league back in 2020, and an All-Star selection to his name in just his second season, it is little surprise that he is currently one of the best scorers in the league so far this season. However, what does come as somewhat of a shock is the consistency with which Melo is performing at, where he is arguably single-handedly dragging his team to staying within two games of a play-in tournament spot.

LaMelo Ball - first three seasons in the NBA 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Games Played 51 75 36 Points 15.7 20.1 23.3 Assists 6.1 7.6 8.4 Rebounds 5.9 6.7 6.4 Steals 1.6 1.6 1.3 Field goal % 43.6 42.9 41.1 3pt field goal % 35.2 38.9 37.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

There is no doubt that Ball is a talented scorer, but year-upon-year he has also increased his overall production across all areas on the court, and this season he has appeared to take an even bigger leap in his development. Albeit a small sample size of 14 games, LaMelo is leading his team in points, assists and steals, averaging 25.9 PPG, 8.6 APG, and 1.5 SPG respectively. He has also improved his shooting efficiency, converting 44.2 percent of his field goal attempts, and 38.9 percent from three-point range, both career-highs.

However, if you dig deeper, it is clear to see how much of the weight of his team he is currently carrying on his back. Not only does he rank in the top 10, ninth overall, for usage percentage, with 31.1 percent, he is also fourth overall for assist percentage, contributing to 39.8 percent of Charlotte’s assists. He sits ahead of both Luka Dončić and Chris Paul in this category, while averaging similar numbers to Nikola Jokić and Trae Young, all who have made their name in the NBA for their elite-playmaking abilities. In order to distribute to his teammates, though, the All-Star has to have the ball in his hands, and his 7.7 time of possession is the fourth-highest in the league to date, behind the aforementioned Dončić, Young and Jalen Brunson, who leads the way.

It is clear that LaMelo Ball’s current stretch of form is no fluke, having seen glimpses of his ceiling since he arrived on the scene in his rookie season. However, one doubt that has always been cast over him is his health status, but this season looks to be different. Ball is as healthy as he has ever been, and he has shown all the signs that his tremendous level of play is sustainable. Only time will tell, but the Charlotte Hornets certainly can’t be counted out as a play-in tournament team, at the very least.