To say that Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is not popular among fans in the Queen City would be a bit of an understatement, and one supporter decided to make his voice heard before the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Matt Wohlfarth, owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in the Charlotte area, posted a sign outside his establishment that read: "Please let the coach and GM pick this year."

Tepper has become notorious among fans for being too hands-on, with reports stating that he played a large role in Carolina's decision to take Bryce Young first overall over eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud last year (via Ari Meirov).

It Wasn't The First Time This Restaurant Drew Tepper's Attention

As it turns out, that sign caught the attention of Tepper himself. The Panthers' owner ended up actually stopping by the bar on Thursday to talk about the sign, and even though Wohlfarth had left for the day, he heard about the surprise visit in short order.

Luckily, Tepper seemed to take the joke in stride. Video footage shows Tepper talking with bar employees and pointing to the sign outside before making his leave, although he did take someone's hat off their head before returning it. Wohlfarth spoke about Tepper's pop in with the Charlotte Observer:

It sounded a bit more on the joking side. But also a bit mad. Otherwise, he would’ve stopped in and had a drink.

The Panthers weren't expected to take part in the first round on Thursday, but traded up at the end of the night to nab South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall, which was what many draft pundits expected from them considering their lack of talent at the position behind recently acquired route-running expert Diontae Johnson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since David Tepper took over in 2018, the Panthers have had seven head coaches, including interim HCs, while going 31-68 with no winning seasons or playoff appearances. In fact, their last playoff appearance was in 2017, when they went 11-5 the year before Tepper came on board.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time the restaurant has posted signs directed at Tepper and the Panthers. In January, just after Carolina's miserable 2023 season came to an end, a sign reading "Meddling owners never win. Run away from Jerry Jones," was on display outside the establishment. Wohlfarth added that Tepper was "sorta pissed off about that one."

Even for all of Tepper's faults, Wohlfarth still believes that he has a desire to win at his core. However, his extremely hands-on approach has not only hampered his own goals, but eroded goodwill within the fanbase, according to Wohlfarth:

It’s just, you gotta stay in your lane. This is not really an attack on anyone or anything. This is me expressing frustration because, believe it or not, I actually lose more of my income when the Panthers lose than he does.

As a bar owner, Wohlfarth said the Panthers' six-straight losing seasons have cost him "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in revenue due to waning fan interest.

Tepper's Panthers still seem a long way away from actually competing for a playoff spot, as teams rarely have such a turnaround in one year. However, there is some faint optimism within the fanbase after the team's busy offseason overhaul, though it will take some time to realize that potential.

He’s hired a really good GM, a really great coach. They had a great offseason. Just learn from your mistakes, you know?

This offseason, the Panthers hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who was responsible for Baker Mayfield's resurgence there in 2023 as well as Geno Smith's similar revival the year before as the Seattle Seahawks' QBs coach, to be their new head coach and tapped Carolina's former assistant general manager, Dan Morgan, for a promotion to general manager.

