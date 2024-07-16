Highlights Midfielder Carlos Alcaraz intends to stay at Southampton after Championship promotion.

Southampton have reportedly been handed a boost in their chances of Premier League survival following promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking - with midfielder Carlos 'Charly' Alcaraz signalling his intentions to stay on the south coast ahead of the new campaing.

Alcaraz joined as a highly-regarded young talent from Argentine outfit Racing Club, and though he scored four goals in 18 Premier League games in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, it wasn't enough to stop the Saints from relegation due to their poor run of form under Nathan Jones. But a Championship onslaught from Russell Martin in his first season at the club saw Southampton roar back to the top-flight - and now Alcaraz wants to get in on the act, with reports suggesting that he wants to stay at Southampton for the campaign.

Charly Alcaraz 'Wants' Southampton Stay

The midfielder was in top form for Southampton in the Premier League

The report from The Athletic states that the Southampton star has told club chiefs that he intends to stay on the south coast following his loan spell at Italian giants Juventus last season.

Alcaraz is a top young talent, and having shone in his first season for the Saints with four goals in 18 games from midfield, he spent half a season in the second-tier before temporarily heading to Turin.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlos Alcaraz made his professional debut aged just 16.

Just 12 games in the second half of the season meant that his loan spell didn't quite go to plan and as such Juventus have not activated the £40million buy option they had in his loan contract, but with the new season on the horizon, the 21-year-old Argentine wants another crack at the Premier League. The midfielder is highly thought of in Saints circles, and having returned to pre-season last week, he is thought to want another shot at survival with Russell Martin's men.

Elsewhere, the Athletic state that the Saints are prepared to listen to offers surrounding the future of giant striker Paul Onuachu, who signed for the club back in January 2023. Having spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor, he has failed to make a name for himself on the south coast and at present, doesn't fit into Martin's plans in the Premier League. Meanwhile, fellow winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is weighing up his future and once again having failed to make an impact despite being the club's record signing, he has attracted interest from teams such as Roma, Ajax and Nice.

Southampton's Transfer Business has been Superb

The club have added to their ranks early

Southampton have added nicely to their ranks so far in the current transfer window, and with a strong core of players that they have recently achieved promotion with, it could be an exciting season on the south coast if Martin can adapt to Premier League football in the correct manner.

The Saints have already added last season's loan star Taylor Harwood-Bellis to their ranks, in a £20million move from Manchester City that became permanent upon their promotion to the top-flight, and the former Burnley man has seen ex-teammate Charlie Taylor arrive on a free transfer after his seven years at Turf Moor came to an end.

Carlos Alcaraz's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =18th Goals 4 3rd Shots Per Game 1.3 =2nd Assists 2 =3rd Match rating 6.49 =13th

Flynn Downes is currently undergoing a medical after Southampton agreed a reported £18million fee for his services with West Ham United, whilst young centre-back duo Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood have jetted in from the EFL - and a fairytale return for Adam Lallana has been pushed over the line to offer experience in numbers for the south coast side.

