Highlights Over the past five years, the 49ers have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFC.

With that said, they've failed to win when it matters the most, including two recent Super Bowl losses to the Chiefs.

Charvarius Ward spoke with Kay Adams about the team's hunger for the 2024 season.

There are fewer teams in the NFL that have been more successful recently than the San Francisco 49ers.

Over the past several years, they've shown their class as one of the best teams in the NFC, and really all the league as a whole. During the last five years, they have the second-most total wins of any team in the conference, and have made it to the NFC Championship game in four of the past five seasons.

For the most part, they've been dominant, especially in the latter half of the past decade. Yet, the team doesn't have much hardware to show for it, aside from NFC Championship titles during the 2019 and 2023 seasons.

They've been to the Super Bowl twice in the past five years, and have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in nail-biting fashion both times. Those losses hurt, and according to cornerback Charvarius Ward, who spoke about the teams playoff struggles on the Up and Adams Show, they make the team even hungrier heading into the 2024 season:

It [will] make you a little hungrier... Obviously you've got to change something because you didn't win the Super Bowl. You can't go in there and be the exact same team and do the exact same stuff and expect to win the Super Bowl the next year.

The 49ers have proven their ability to get to the latest, most important games on the league calendar, yet they just keep finding ways to fall short. With a quarterback nearing the end of his rookie contract, the time is now to finally win a Super Bowl.

Related 49ers Star WR 'Certainly Won't Be Taking Part' In Voluntary OTAs Brandon Aiyuk will likely hold out of 49ers activities until he receives a contract extension.

The 49ers' Window to Contend is Open Now, But Won't Be Forever

San Francisco's young QB is about to get a lot more expensive

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While they've fallen short of the ultimate prize, it's not like the 49ers simply always lose in the playoffs. While they've stumbled at times, they are able to win playoff games. They beat the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round in 2022, and then beat them again in the divisional round in the 2023 playoffs.

Most recently, during this past postseason, they beat the Green Bay Packers at home, and mounted a huge comeback in the NFC Championship to knock off the Detroit Lions.

49ers Recent Playoff History Year Wild-Card Divisional NFC Champ. Super Bowl 2019 Bye 27-10 W vs Vikings 37-20 W vs Packers 31-20 L vs Chiefs 2021 23-17 W vs Cowboys 13-10 W vs Packers 20-17 L vs Rams N/A 2022 41-23 W vs Seahawks 19-12 W vs Cowboys 31-7 L vs Eagles N/A 2023 Bye 24-21 W vs Packers 34-31 W vs Lions 25-22 L vs Chiefs

Still, they can't get to the ultimate prize. They lost the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, and followed that up with a 6-10 record the following year in 2020.

They returned to their winning ways immediately, but lost in the NFC Championship in back to back years in 2021 and 2022, falling to the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles. Finally, after winning the conference again in 2023, they fell just short in Super Bowl 58.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the past five seasons, the 49ers have the fifth-most total wins of any team, with 54. The only teams ahead of them are the Chiefs (63), Bills (58), Ravens (56), and Packers (56).

Both of their losses in their most recent Super Bowls have been to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It's a team they simply can't find the answer against. Ward, who played for the Chiefs from 2018-2021 and was part of that 2019 team that beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl, talked about the team's mentality in trying to find a way to beat Kansas City:

So I think the losses, they make you stronger, they make you go harder, they challenge you to be better at something. Maybe we don't know what we got to be better at yet, but obviously got to go in there and work, and figure it out to dethrone the champions.

To their credit, nobody else has really found a way to stop K.C. yet, either. The Chiefs have flat-out dominated the AFC for the last half-decade, and the 49ers have simply been collateral damage en route to three Kansas City Super Bowl victories over the past five years.

2024 presents a new season, and the 49ers know they need to win a championship as soon as possible. Brock Purdy has just two years left on his dirt cheap rookie contract, not to mention All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk continues to push for a lucrative extension that doesn't seem like it will get done before the start of the season.

Those considerations, plus the massive deals they've recently handed out to the likes of Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, and Trent Williams, mean that the financial situation in San Francisco will be getting a lot more complicated very soon. Their window to compete is now, so it's good that the team is hungry heading into the 2024 season.

Source: Up and Adams Show

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.