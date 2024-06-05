Highlights The Buffalo Bills added Chase Claypool to address the gap left by Stefon Diggs; Claypool has been their most consistent receiver in camp.

Claypool was impressive in Pittsburgh but struggled due to off-the-field issues.

Despite concerns over attitude, Claypool may earn a roster spot with the Bills due to his consistency.

The Buffalo Bills, after the departure of Stefon Diggs, have had to add a lot of pieces at wide receiver to make up for the hole that Diggs left behind in the offense. Besides drafting wide receiver Keon Coleman in the second round this year, the Bills have also added Chase Claypool to the depth chart and surprisingly, so far in camp, Claypool has been the "most consistent" wideout on the team, per Matt Parrino of NY Up.

Claypool has hopped around the league a bit after a bright start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he is hoping to catch on in Buffalo and help a team in contention make a push for the playoffs. Other than his time in Pittsburgh, Claypool has not made a name for himself and will need to prove he deserves a roster spot in training camp this summer.

Claypool's Time With the Steelers

Drafted 49th overall in 2020

In Claypool's tenure with the Steelers, he was quite impressive. He earned a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team and the duo of Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster was one of the best in the league. In 2020, the two wide receivers had 1,704 combined receiving yards.

Claypool's Stats in Pittsburgh Year 2020 2021 2022 Games 16 15 8 Receptions 62 59 32 Receiving Yards 873 860 311 Yards per Reception 14.1 14.6 9.7 Touchdowns 9 2 1

This quickly changed, however, due to off-field issues with Claypool not being a fit for the locker room or culture that the Steelers were trying to foster. During the 2022 season, Claypool was traded to the Chicago Bears who did not have much luck with him either. As strong as his career started in 2020, Claypool quickly fizzled out in Pittsburgh for reasons outside the game, which then bled onto the field as well.

Bouncing Around the League

Claypool is now on his fourth team

The trade to the Bears did not last long as Chicago had the same issue with Claypool that the Steelers did; Claypool's attitude was getting in the way of the team. In 2023, the Bears traded Claypool to the Miami Dolphins where he ended up playing in nine games with only four receptions.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Since Chase Claypool was traded to Chicago, he has only garnered 50 targets between his tenure with the Bears and the Dolphins compared to his first two seasons in Pittsburgh where he was targeted over 100 times each season.

Many believe Claypool's attitude and baggage are too much for him to be worth a roster spot, but if the reports are true that he has been the most consistent receiver for Buffalo far, the Bills might be willing to take a chance on him. The Bills desperately need good wide receiver play to contend this season, and it will be interesting to see if Claypool can be one of the pieces that helps them.

