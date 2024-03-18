Highlights The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive end Chase Young to a one-year, $13 million contract.

Young has not lived up to his draft pedigree, but had a solid 2023 campaign and could be even more productive in New Orleans.

The Saints are trying to get over the hump in the increasingly competitive NFC South.

The New Orleans Saints are chasing upside in 2024.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints are signing former Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal is a fully guaranteed one-year pact worth $13 million.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, played last year with both the Commanders and 49ers after being shipped from Washington to San Francisco at the trade deadline. He notched a sack and a tackle for loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.

Chase Young is Trying to Resurrect His Career

Young has not lived up to his pre-draft hype

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When entering the league, Young was pegged as the safest pick of his entire draft class by many different analysts and publications. His Defensive Rookie of the Year-winning campaign seemingly proved them right.

However, in the next two seasons, Young played in only 12 total games, posted just 1.5 sacks, and, when healthy, had his energy questioned. Even last year, when he tied his single-season career-high sack total (7.5), concerns over his effort and discipline continued to reign.

Chase Young Career Stats Category Rookie (2020) 2021-23 Games (Starts) 15 (15) 28 (17) Tackles 44 56 Sacks 7.5 9 Tackles For Loss 10 10 QB Hits 12 20

Had he not remained healthy last season, Young likely would have been forced to settle for a one-year deal with low to no guarantees and an abundance of incentives. Instead, he profited from his upside in the short term and has the opportunity to establish long-term value playing opposite Saints' icon Cameron Jordan, who is coming off the worst non-rookie year of his career.

New Orleans Wants to Get Over the Hump

The Saints have also disappointed in recent years

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Young and New Orleans are a perfect marriage in some respects. After being favored to win the NFC South a season ago, the Saints failed to make the playoffs despite ranking in the top 10 in points per game and points per game allowed. For both, the potential is immense, but the results have been less than satisfying.

With Young's addition and the retention of their major pieces through another offseason of cap gymnastics, New Orleans has raised its ceiling. However, the changing dynamics within their division may make a postseason push more difficult this year than last. The Atlanta Falcons' acquisition of Kirk Cousins has them primed for a better output, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain in the thick of things by re-signing all of their core players.

The NFC South winner has clinched their playoff spot with fewer than 10 wins each of the past two seasons. If their collective efforts are any indication of what's to come, at least one franchise in the division should reach double-digit victories in 2024.