Over the years, Arsenal have seen some truly iconic footballers don the club's shirt, and ChatGPT has named the Gunners' greatest ever XI, with some interesting results.

For the most part, the service is impressively accurate but also manages to miss the mark at least once, with a huge name absent from the side.

There's no point beating around the bush, so let's get right to it. Here is Arsenal's greatest-ever XI, according to ChatGPT.

1 David Seaman - Goalkeeper

What ChatGPT said: "A legendary goalkeeper for Arsenal and England, known for his exceptional shot-stopping and commanding presence in goal."

It's not wrong, either. David Seaman is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and has a strong case to make the greatest Premier League XI ever, never mind just the Arsenal one.

With 564 appearances in total for the Gunners, Seaman is undoubtedly the greatest keeper in the club's history and there was no one else more deserving than he of the goalkeeper place here.

2 Lee Dixon - Right-back

What ChatGPT said: " A reliable and consistent right-back who was an integral part of Arsenal’s successful defence during the late 1980s and 1990s."

ChatGPT got this one spot on, with Lee Dixon comfortably the best right-back in Arsenal history. After 14 years at the club, 616 appearances, four league titles and three FA Cups, there hasn't been a right-back before or after the Englishman to come close to replicating his success at the Gunners.

Sure, there have been some pretty decent right-backs throughout Arsenal's history, but none are quite on par with Dixon making his spot here the right choice.

3 Tony Adams - Centre-back

What ChatGPT said: "A true Arsenal icon and club captain, Adams was a rock in defence and a leader both on and off the pitch."

A real no-nonsense defender, Tony Adams sat at the heart of Arsenal's backline for 19 years and was influential in the side's success throughout the period. The Englishman spent his entire career at the Gunners, making 672 appearances and only David O'Leary donned the club's shirt more times in its history. He's certainly deserving of a spot in this XI.

4 Sol Campbell - Centre-back

What ChatGPT said: "A dominant defender who played a crucial role in Arsenal’s famous “Invincibles” season in 2003-2004."

While his time at Arsenal wasn't quite as lengthy as some of the other names included in this XI, Sol Campbell's impact on the team was immeasurable throughout his five years at the club. A key figure in the side's Invincibles 2003/04 season, he had tremendous success at Arsenal and won the hearts of the club's faithful supporters, despite his past at arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The former defender made 197 appearances for Arsenal, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups for his troubles.

5 Nigel Winterburn - Left-back

What ChatGPT said: "An important member of the Arsenal defence during the 1990s, known for his defensive solidity and overlapping runs."

The first major surprise in the XI, there's no debate that Nigel Winterburn was an incredible left-back during his time at Arsenal and with 13 years and 440 appearances for the club under his belt, you could certainly make a case for his inclusion here, but Ashley Cole's status as the greatest left-back in Premier League history makes his absence from the side a little glaring.

Sure, he might not have spent quite as much time as a Gunner as Winterburn, and even made more appearances for one of the club's London rivals, Chelsea, but his sheer impact on the side and otherworldly talent should be enough to force his inclusion into the side. So far, ChatGPT has done a pretty bang-up job with this team, but not including Cole was its first mistake.

6 Patrick Vieira - Central Midfield

What ChatGPT said: "A dynamic and influential midfielder, Vieira was a driving force in Arsenal’s success during his time at the club."

There are few entries in this side more deserving of their spot than Patrick Vieira, who was a sheer force to be reckoned with during his tenure as an Arsenal player. Arriving in 1997, Vieira was included in the Premier League's Team of the Year in his first six seasons at the club and was even named the Gunners' Player of the Year in 2001.

The Frenchman made 406 appearances for Arsenal over the course of nine seasons at the club and won three Premier League titles, including the legendary unbeaten Invincibles 2003/04 season when he led the side as captain.

7 Cesc Fabregas - Central Midfield

What ChatGPT said: "A brilliant playmaker with exceptional vision and passing ability, who played a vital role in the Arsenal midfield."

One of the most underrated midfielders in Premier League history, there was no one who could pass a ball quite like Cesc Fabregas in his prime and he was a key component to Arsenal's midfield for almost a decade. Having joined the team as a youngster, he broke into the first team at the age of just 17 and remained a firm fixture of the side until he left for Barcelona eight seasons later.

Making 303 appearances for the Gunners, one can only imagine the heights the Spaniard could have reached if he'd have remained with the club and the legacy he could have forged in north London, but even with his premature exit, he still did enough to earn a spot in the club's greatest ever XI.

8 Robert Pires - Right Midfield

What ChatGPT said: "A skillful and creative winger, Pires provided numerous assists and goals during his successful spell at Arsenal."

Consistently one of the best wingers in the Premier League during his time at Arsenal, it's hard to imagine Arsenal's greatest ever XI without Robert Pires in it. Over the course of six seasons in north London, the Frenchman regularly stole the show and his performances for the Gunners were influential to the club's success in the early 2000s. Named the FWA's Footballer of the Year in the 2001/02 season, as well as being named among the PFA Team of the Year for three straight years, there's simply no denying how good Pires was in an Arsenal shirt.

It's a true testament to just how important the Frenchman was to the Gunners that he managed to hit double figures in terms of goals scored in every single one of his seasons at the club. There's no way he couldn't have been included here.

9 Dennis Bergkamp - Attacking Midfield

What ChatGPT said: "A football genius with incredible technique, Bergkamp was the creative heart of Arsenal’s attack during the late 1990s and early 2000s."

There are few footballers who make the impact that Dennis Bergkamp has on the Premier League. Whether it's Arsenal fans or rival spectators, it's impossible for anyone to have watched the Dutchman in action and not be floored by his ability. His composure and sensational control of a football left a lasting impression on the game, and he's not just regarded as one of Arsenal's greatest ever players, but one of the best footballers to ever grace England's top flight.

Spending 11 years in north London, making 423 appearances for the Gunners, Bergkamp was regularly one of the first names on the team sheet during his career, and it's no different here as he is one of the easiest additions to Arsenal's greatest-ever XI.

10 Liam Brady - Left Midfield

What ChatGPT said: "A gifted midfielder with outstanding dribbling and passing skills, Brady was a key player for Arsenal in the late 1970s and early 1980s."

While his Arsenal career ended over 40 years ago, Liam Brady's tenure as a Gunner can't be ignored, and he rightfully earns a spot in the club's greatest XI here. Sure, there have been some incredible talents deployed on the left wing for the team over the years, but the Irishman's phenomenal individual performances during his time in north London are more than enough to seal the spot for him.

Having been named Arsenal's Player of the Year on three separate occasions, there have been few players who replicated Brady's level of individual success at the club, so his spot here is well-earned. Although, interestingly, the Irishman's Arsenal career ended in 1980 when he joined Juventus, so Chat GPT claiming he was a key player for the Gunners in the early 1980s is questionable at best.

11 Thierry Henry - Striker

What ChatGPT said: "Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer, Henry was an extraordinary forward with blistering pace, lethal finishing, and a wonderful footballing brain."

As Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer, and one of the greatest players to ever grace the Premier League, Thierry Henry just had to be included in this team and there was no debating it. No one had the impact the Frenchman had on the Gunners. His impact for the club was unmatched, and it's hard to imagine they'd have achieved half of the success they had without him.

Both Arsenal supporters and those that follow opposition sides still to this day consider Henry to be one of the greatest players in Premier League history and on his day, no one could stand toe-to-toe with the dazzling forward. He was breathtaking to watch in his prime and any great Arsenal XI that doesn't include him wouldn't be worth talking about, so ChatGPT certainly got this one right.

All in all, ChatGPT did a good job here, with only one questionable decision.