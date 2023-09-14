Highlights Chat GPT has named the 10 biggest clubs in football history, but did not include Arsenal in its list.

Four Premier League sides were listed, however, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Three Italian sides make the top 10, as do Barcelona and Real Madrid from Spain and Bayern Munich from Germany.

Debates around which club is the biggest in the world have been constant throughout football. If you walk into any pub or bar, you will most certainly overhear an animated conversation about who the biggest club in a city or country is. It’s just inevitable.

No matter how long the conversation goes on, there will never be any agreement on the topic. But to try and settle the debate, we have turned to Chat GPT and asked it to name the 10 biggest clubs in football history.

Like the arguments that rage in pubs, the AI tool acknowledges that it is a subjective topic. When asked to name “the 10 biggest clubs in football history,” it responds with: “Determining the "biggest" clubs in football history can be subjective, and it often depends on various factors such as historical success, fan base, and global recognition.”

Four Premier League sides are included in the top 10, but one fanbase who will be incredibly frustrated not to see their team on the list will be Arsenal. Their domestic dominance for numerous years makes them the third-most successful English club, but that is not seen as enough, with the absence of European trophies, specifically a Champions League, perhaps ruling them out of the running. You do have to wonder if they would have made the cut had this list gone any further than 10. But, without further ado, let’s have a look at who Chat GPT named as the 10 biggest clubs in world football today.

10 Chelsea

Most of Chelsea’s success has come since the turn of the century, with a large part of it down to the heavy spending by Roman Abramovich and Todd Boehly, although the latter is yet to see his club get their hands on any silverware. But that success has been consistent and incredible since the year 2000, something which Chat GPT recognises when including them.

“Chelsea has enjoyed domestic and international success, including winning the UEFA Champions League.”

As mentioned, Chelsea have experienced success on both the domestic and continental stage, lifting two Champions League trophies and two Europa Leagues too. The only club in London included in this top 10, perhaps that finally puts an end to the debate about what colour the capital truly is.

9 Manchester City

City have been the most dominant team in England for the best bit of a decade now, so they just had to make this list. They have won three Premier League titles in the last three seasons, and a fourth on the trot seems likely too. Couple that up with their success in domestic cup competitions, and you have exactly why Chat GPT includes them in this list.

“Manchester City has risen to prominence in recent years, winning several Premier League titles.”

That doesn't even factor in their greatest achievement to date under Pep Guardiola by the way, last season’s historic treble. Becoming only the second team in England to complete the feat, City finally got their hands on the Champions League against Inter Milan. European pedigree, combined with domestic dominance, means that the AI tool really couldn’t leave them out of the top 10.

8 Inter Milan

Speaking of Inter Milan… Sure, they might have lost the Champions League final, but that does not take away from the history that they have under their belt. Founded in 1908, the club has gone on to win 35 domestic trophies, including five successive league titles between 2006 and 2010, where they were certainly the most dominant team in Italy. Success on the European front is something they have experienced over the last century too, with European Cup wins in 1964 and 1965, and then a Champions League win in 2010 under Jose Mourinho. That latest year completed their own treble under the Portuguese manager, and Chat GPT cites their incredible trophy haul since the club’s inception as the key reason why they are included on this list.

“Inter Milan has a history of Serie A success and has won multiple UEFA Champions League titles.”

7 Juventus

We’re staying in Italy, but heading to Turin this time. Juventus were the most successful club in Italy during the 2010s, winning nine Series A titles in a row between 2011 and 2020. But the famous black and white have been winning trophies for decades. 36 Scudettos, 14 Coppa Italia trophies, and nine Supercoppa Italianas make them the record holders in each of the domestic competitions. Their rich history makes them the second-biggest Italian club (we’ll get to number one in a bit), and Chat GPT could not justify leaving them out.

“Juventus is one of Italy's most successful clubs, with a strong domestic record and a presence in European competitions.”

6 Liverpool

It might be a little surprising to see Liverpool outside the top five, given that they have won the most European titles out of any English side. Some great players have played for the Anfield club since its creation way 132 years ago, and they have been one of the finest clubs in the world for extended periods. A huge fanbase that is scattered around the world, their famous anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and their incredible trophy haul in both England and Europe are just three reasons why they deserve to be in the top 10, something which is also recognised by Chat GPT.

“Liverpool has a rich history, with a strong fan base and recent success in the Premier League and Champions League.”

5 AC Milan

Ah, the Rossoneri. Born in 1899, the famous red and black strip is recognised by people from around the world, and because of that, they rank higher than both Inter Milan and Juventus, despite the latter having a larger trophy haul than their rivals. Nevertheless, there are a whole host of reasons that swing the tide in Milan’s favour. The historic San Siro stadium, the club legends like Paolo Maldini, seven Champions League wins (the second-most in the history of the competition), the Derby della Madonnina… We could go on. All those alone, though, are enough to break into the top five in the eyes of Chat GPT.

“AC Milan has a storied history with numerous Serie A and Champions League titles.”

4 Bayern Munich

Only one German side managed to break into the top 10, and, of course, it was going to be Bayern. Admittedly, while the Bundesliga might not be especially well represented, their only entry does rank very high in the top 10. And with good reason too. The Bavarian giants have been the dominant force in Germany, winning a record 33 domestic titles, including 11 in a row since 2013. With famous players such as Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and Gerd Muller donning the famous shirt and winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or in their playing careers, it only makes sense that they feature.

"Bayern has dominated German football and is a prominent force in European competitions.”

3 Manchester United

They might be the most successful club in England, but United have to settle for a bronze medal in the eyes of the AI tool. Originally founded as Newton Heath LYR FC, they changed to their current name in 1902, and have become one of the most famous clubs in the history of the game ever since. Rated as the second-most valuable club in the world this year, while also having some of the world’s best talents on their books throughout their history, not many would have them outside their top three. While two teams might be ahead of them according to Chat GPT, at least United fans can gloat about being the biggest club in England.

“Known for its success in the English Premier League and worldwide fan following, Manchester United is a football giant.”

2 FC Barcelona

Most people would likely have had these last two teams at the very top, and there will definitely be some who think that Barcelona deserve the top spot. But they just lose out to their biggest rivals. More on them later though. Barca’s success in the Champions League and Spain are two of the main reasons they break into the top two according to Chat GPT, with their global fanbase also a key factor.

“Barcelona has a rich history and has won numerous La Liga and Champions League titles, along with a passionate fan base.”

That is without mentioning that they have had some of world football’s biggest stars playing at the Camp Nou, one of the most recognisable stadiums in the world. The likes of Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and so many more.

1 Real Madrid

But of course, number one just had to be Real. We could list the same reasons why Los Blancos deserve the top spot as we did for Barcelona, but they just about get the edge on their rivals. No other team has won more Champions Leagues than Madrid’s 14, no team is worth more than them, and no team in Spain has won more trophies than them either. Their incredible success is the main reason why Chat GPT has them first in the top 10.

“With numerous domestic and international titles, Real Madrid is often regarded as one of the most successful clubs in the world.”

You also have to acknowledge that they have the biggest fanbases too. ‘Hala Madrid’ is uttered in every country around the world, and a report from the CIES Football Observatory discovered that they were the most followed club on social media. Combine that with all the Galacticos who have taken to the field at the Bernabeu, and you really can’t argue the toss here. It would have been sacrilege had Chat GPT put anybody else first.