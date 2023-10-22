Highlights Pep Guardiola's dominance at Manchester City makes him a strong contender for the title of the best Premier League manager, despite other quality coaches arriving in England.

Chat GPT's top 10 ranking of Premier League managers is based on trophies won, tactical innovation, and long-term impact on the league.

Other managers included by the AI tool include Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp, and Jose Mourinho.

The Premier League has been home to some of the best managers in world football since the English top flight was modernised in 1992. Sir Alex Ferguson undoubtedly springs to mind when considering the greatest to ever do it, as does Arsene Wenger.

Currently, though, you wouldn’t find many people who didn’t have Pep Guardiola on the brain when thinking of great Premier League managers. Manchester City’s dominance has been seriously impressive since he took over in 2016, with losses especially rare in recent seasons.

He has certainly made the division his playground while at the Etihad, and some would consider him to be the best to manage in the league. A slightly controversial take in other people’s eyes, though, given how many quality coaches we have seen arrive on English shores.

So, to settle the argument once and for all, we have turned to the AI tool Chat GPT to get a definitive top 10. When asked to rank, ‘the 10 best managers in the Premier League era’, it acknowledges that any list will be highly subjective, but that it bases its selections on trophies won, tactical innovation and long-term impact on the league.

Some of the honourable mentions who fail to make the top 10 include David Moyes and Antonio Conte. There is also no room for Sir Bobby Robson in Chat GPT’s list, a surprise given his achievements during his five years at Newcastle. That omission will immediately spark debate, as will a few of the other selections we're sure. But, without further ado, let’s take a look at who was included in the top 10.

10 Brendan Rodgers

Right, we’re not sure we would have gone for this man to kick off the list, but Chat GPT believes that Rodgers deserves a mention for his efforts in the top-flight. He did stellar jobs while at Swansea and Leicester City, with the Foxes pushing for a Champions League spot under his watch in their best period. You could even throw in his time at Liverpool given that they came so close to a league title. An FA Cup win with Leicester also adds to his credibility, but according to the AI tool, it’s his tactical nous and his track record of developing young talent which earns him a spot in this list. Fair enough, we guess…

“Although he hasn't won a Premier League title yet, Rodgers has had a significant impact at Liverpool and Leicester City, showcasing his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent.”

9 Harry Redknapp

He might not have taken a managerial role for some time now, but Redknapp remains a Premier League icon to this day. The 76-year-old enjoyed stints at West Ham, Portsmouth,Southamton, Tottenham, and QPR, with Niko Kranjcar never too far behind him. His time at Portsmouth was particularly impressive, with Pompey a presence in the top half of the table between 2006 and 2009, while they also won the FA Cup during the 2007/08 season. A far cry from where they find themselves today. Winning 237 games out of a possible 642 in the Premier League and averaging 1.37 points per game, Chat GPT singles out his style of football and his incredible career as the key reasons behind his inclusion.

“Redknapp managed several clubs in the Premier League, and his stints at West Ham, Portsmouth, and Tottenham were marked by exciting football and success, including a UEFA Champions League campaign with Spurs.”

8 Rafael Benitez

Benitez is often forgotten about when debating the best managers to grace the Premier League, but there are very few arguments for not including him in this list. He was a brilliant tactician, helping Liverpool win the Champions League and Chelsea win the Europa League too. There’s no mention of the Blues in Chat GPT’s explanation, however, with the AI system choosing to focus on his efforts with the Reds and also Newcastle. He was loved by fans while in the Northeast for three years, helping the Magpies get results while not having the financial muscle of the other teams around them. The less said about his time at Everton, though, the better.

“Known for his tactical astuteness, Benitez won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool and managed Newcastle United effectively on a limited budget.”

7 Roberto Mancini

Reuters

Before Guardiola’s dominance came Mancini’s groundwork. The Italian coach arrived in England in 2009 and helped to shape what would become a dynasty. The pinnacle of his City career was undoubtedly that famous Premier League triumph on the final day of the season, with fans still able to hear Martin Tyler screaming “Aguero” if they close their eyes. He might have had his fair share of bust-ups with City players, including an infamous one with Carlos Tevez, but he certainly deserves to be in the running for this top 10.

“Mancini guided Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 44 years in 2011-12, laying the foundation for the club's modern success.”

6 Claudio Ranieri

He had to be here. Responsible for one of the greatest sporting achievements in recent memory, Ranieri led Leicester City to the top of the Premier League in the most unlikely of seasons. That team including Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy, N’golo Kante and many more was just oh so special, and that title victory guarantees his spot here in the eyes of Chat GPT, and certainly in the eyes of many other fans. If you want to give him even more of a case, you can also factor in his time at Chelsea where he laid the foundations for their success in the early 2000s for another Premier League great. But more on him later…

“The "Tinkerman" oversaw Leicester City's miraculous Premier League title win in 2015-16, one of the greatest underdog stories in football history.”

5 Jurgen Klopp

While the order of this top five might change depending on your opinion, the coaches who make it up are likely in the top five for everyone. Starting with Klopp, the German has transformed Liverpool during his time at Anfield, turning them into a title-challenging team after years of finishing way behind the eventual winners. Taking Liverpool back to the summit of English football for the first time in 30 years, only two managers have a better points-per-game record than the German in Premier League history. Success in domestic cup competitions and a Champions League too are enough to warrant a fifth-placed finish here, although there will almost certainly be some Liverpool fans who would have him a couple of places higher. Maybe Chat GPT will change its take once his time in Merseyside comes to a close.

“Klopp's high-pressing, attacking style has revitalized Liverpool, leading them to a Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League victory. His charismatic personality and tactical brilliance are admired.”

4 Pep Guardiola

‘Fourth? Are you sure?’ We hear some of you ask as you continue reading. There can be no doubt about what Guardiola has managed to achieve during his time in England. City were already an excellent side, but he has turned them into a juggernaut, a team capable of brushing aside most clubs in the league and in European football too, as evidenced by their treble success last season. While the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and many more have played a role in their domestic and recent European success, there’s a very good chance that they wouldn't win half of those trophies were it not for the brilliant mind of Guardiola. He is the outstanding coach of the last decade, winning multiple individual awards, including four Premier League Manager of the Season trophies. The more we think about it, 4th does seem a bit low…

“Guardiola has revolutionized English football with his possession-based style. He won the Premier League multiple times with Manchester City, playing an attractive and effective brand of football.”

3 Jose Mourinho

Ah, the Special One. Mourinho’s stints in the Premier League with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham were certainly eventful, with success and controversy never far wherever he went. It is his time with the Blues which earns him a bronze medal here, with the Portuguese coach winning three Premier League titles during his two stints at Stamford Bridge. He helped make the stadium a fortress, with his Chelsea team setting a record for fewest goals conceded in a league season. Add his Europa League glory with United into the mix too, and you certainly have an elite manager in English football.

“Known for his tactical acumen, Mourinho won three Premier League titles with Chelsea and introduced a pragmatic approach to football that emphasized defense and counter-attacks.”

2 Arsene Wenger

One word: Invincible. You simply cannot have Wenger outside the podium based on that achievement alone. He remains the only manager to go a whole league season unbeaten, and it’s likely that we will never see that repeated ever again. Two more league titles with Arsenal on top of that are impressive, as are all the FA Cups and other trophies, but Chat GPT has also singled out the innovation that he brought with him as a key reason why he has to rank so high. Yes, the end of his time in north London might have been ugly, but do not forget what came before then. Sustained success over 22 years really shouldn't be ignored. It's just a shame that one man was more successful for even longer.

“Wenger's reign at Arsenal brought three Premier League titles and introduced a new style of play. His innovative methods and emphasis on diet and sports science influenced the modern game.”

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

In the end, though, how could you have anybody else at number one? You just can’t. Ferguson’s domestic dominance over many years is just so impressive, and he remains the most successful coach in Premier League history. On top of that, you have to factor in his success in the Champions League too, with the United icon winning Europe’s biggest prize twice in his 27-year tenure. Anyone bidding to win a league title or domestic trophy in the '90s and 2000s would have to overcome his United team to do so, with him creating multiple elite teams in that time. That, combined with his longevity and success, makes him a worthy number one in the eyes of Chat GPT.