Liverpool are expected to officially announce the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai this weekend.

The Hungarian had a £60m release clause in his contract with Red Bull Leipzig.

The Reds made the decision to activate that clause on June 30 and he is believed to have travelled to Merseyside for a medical.

ChatGPT comes up with Liverpool chant for Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai will become Liverpool's second signing of the summer, following Alexis Mac Allister.

AI tool ChatGPT came up with a chant that Liverpool fans could sing for the Argentine.

It came up with an extremely catchy song and it consequently went viral on social media.

ChatGPT has now done the same and created a song for incoming Liverpool man, Szoboszlai.

This time round, though, it hasn't gone down too well. View it below...

The chant is played to the tune of American Pie by Don McLean and goes as follows: "My, my it's Dominik Szoboszlai, he's the wonder from the Bundesliga the Hungary guy, with him in midfield we'll win every time, singing Dominik we're happy you signed, Dominik you're one of a kind."

What should Liverpool expect from Dominik Szoboszlai?

Istvan Kozma became the first Hungarian to play for Liverpool when he signed for the club in 1992.

He has given his thoughts on Szoboszlai's imminent move to his former club.

Kozma told Nemzeti Sport, per ThisIsAnfield: “Although he comes from one of the top teams of the Bundesliga, it will not be a disadvantage that he will understand himself well with Jurgen Klopp in his mother tongue.

“And he also has the attacking, creative football that is characteristic of the German manager’s teams.

“Obviously, he will have to adopt the style typical of the Premier League, which has changed a lot over the years – [hard work] is already combined with amazing technical ability.

“When you play against an English team, you feel the difference, especially when two English teams play against each other!

“I’m not afraid for Dominik Szoboszlai, I’m even proud that Liverpool signed a Hungarian footballer again, and for a very large sum.

“I will be his biggest fan, I wish him the best!”