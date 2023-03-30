What would popular AI tool ChatGPT say is football’s greatest XI of all time?

It’s a subjective question with no right or wrong answers. As football fans we all have our own opinions about which players should be included.

However, the vast majority of fans would agree that only a select group of footballers deserve to be on the shortlist, including the obvious candidates like Pele, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

ChatGPT, for those unaware, is a natural language processing tool capable of human-like conversations and more thanks to AI technology.

Ask pretty much anything and it will come back with a detailed response. Sometimes the answers are a little strange or simply incorrect but, on the whole, it does a very impressive job. It’s scary to think how good this technology will be in 5-10 years’ time.

Score 90 asked ChatGPT to give them the best XI of all time - and the results have been shared across social media.

Let’s take a closer look.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

A solid start. Buffon has won pretty much everything during his long career - apart from the Champions League, strangely - and is still playing at the age of 45. Incredible stuff.

Right-back: Cafu

Winner of the World Cup in 1994 and 2002 with Brazil, the dynamic Cafu helped to revolutionise the role of the full-back.

Centre-back: Franco Baresi

Regarded by many as the greatest central defender in history, Baresi spent his entire career (1977-1997) with AC Milan.

Centre-back: Franz Beckenbauer

One of only three men to have won the World Cup as both player and manager, Beckenbauer gets the nod alongside Baresi.

Left-back: Paolo Maldini

Brazil legends Roberto Carlos and Nilton Santos are edged out by Maldini who, like Baresi, spent his entire career with Milan.

Midfield: Zinedine Zidane

An absolute joy to watch, Zidane was an artist with the ball at his feet and won the lot during his remarkable career. The French icon turned out to be a pretty decent manager, too.

Midfield: Diego Maradona

Arguably the most gifted footballer in history, the great Maradona undoubtedly deserves his place in any all-time XI.

Midfield: Johan Cruyff

In terms of football intelligence and understanding of the game, Cruyff was arguably in a league of his own. One of the most important figures in football history.

Right-forward: Lionel Messi

It was patently clear very early on in his career that Messi was destined for greatness; however, the Argentine forward has still managed to exceed all expectations. Winning the 2022 World Cup cemented his status as the greatest footballer ever, in the eyes of many.

Left-forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

You can’t talk about Messi without mentioning Ronaldo, the Argentine’s long-term rival. Often praised for his extraordinary work ethic, and deservedly so, the Portuguese superstar has set new standards for professionalism.

Centre-forward: Pele

Winner of the three World Cups, Pele was football’s first global superstar and will forever be part of the GOAT conversation.

And here’s the team on paper:

Pretty good, eh?