Gianluigi Buffon, a goalkeeping legend, is considered the greatest goalkeeper of all time with his leadership, charisma, and agility, as well as his impressive list of titles and accomplishments.

Franco Baresi, Franz Beckenbauer, and Paolo Maldini feature in defence, while Zinedine Zidane occupies one of the three midfield spots.

Football aficionados, buckle up! We're diving into a deep-sea of football memories to curate the dreamiest of dream teams. If football were a music playlist, this would be the Greatest Hits album – but just like in the music industry, opinions differ hugely in sport, too. But that's life, eh?

Whether you value players of the past or favour the current grade of footballers that are taking the world by storm, subjectivity is the key. In all honesty, there is no right or wrong answer. There have been an array of good players over the years that deserve their flowers, ultimately making it a near impossible challenge.

As such, Score 90 took it out of their own hands and tasked ChatGPT to give them the best XI in football history - and the results have been shared across social media. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've taken a deep dive into the XI - without further ado, let’s take a closer look at each inclusion, shall we?

ChatGPT's best XI of all time Position Player Career games (club and country) Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon 1151 Right-back Cafu 573 Centre-back Franco Baresi 797 Centre-back Franz Beckenbauer 672 Left-back Paolo Maldini 1027 Centre midfield Zinedine Zidane 768 Centre midfield Diego Maradona 680 Centre midfield Johan Cruyff 599 Right forward Lionel Messi 1069 Left forward Cristiano Ronaldo 1198 Centre forward Pele 858 Statistics per Transfermarkt, Playmakerstats and Sportskeeda.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Career games: 1151

Let's kick things off between the sticks. Legends like Lev Yashin and Peter Schmeichel have donned the gloves with serious panache, but Gianluigi Buffon? The man is like fine wine - he continued to get better with age. For over two decades, he's been the embodiment of goalkeeping greatness, and only retired recently.

With Juventus, he’s scooped up titles like they were going out of fashion. And his Italy gig? That 2006 World Cup says it all. Leadership, charisma, agility - the shot stopper is packed with it all. It's not just about the spectacular saves; it's the sheer aura he brings onto the field. No one will argue that he's the greatest goalkeeper of all time.

Gianluigi Buffon - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 1151 Clean sheets 399 Trophies Won 26 Teams Played For Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Italy All statistics per Transfermarkt

Right-back: Cafu

Career games: 573

Brazil has served us some footballing feasts over the years. But the right-back delicacy? Cafu can be considered the main course. We’ve seen full-back maestros like Javier Zanetti and Philip Lahm in the pomp, but none with Cafu's vivacity or ability.

Two World Cup wins under his belt and a stamina level that would give the Energizer bunny a run for its money. The man was everywhere, defending, attacking, and just oozing class. Regarded the leading full-back to grace the turf, the ace – who spent the majority of his career at AS Roma – was not only integral from a domestic standpoint, but for Brazil? He was as ever-present as they came. What a player!

Cafu - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 573 Career Goals 21 Trophies Won 21 Teams Played For São Paulo, Real Zaragoza, Juventude, Palmeiras, Roma, AC Milan, Brazil All statistics per Transfermarkt

Centre-back: Franco Baresi

Career games: 797

Centre-back territory is a hotly contested one. Think the likes of Bobby Moore, Fabio Cannavaro - absolute units, no questions asked. But Baresi? He was like the Gandalf of football - and in particular, while defending: “You shall not pass!”

A one-club man, Baresi spent 20 glorious years with the Rossoneri, and he commanded the back line like a seasoned general even in the embryonic stages of his career. Tackles, interceptions, leadership - he had it all in his arsenal. Not blessed with towering height, it wasn't all about physicality for the Italian; it was the way he read the game. Like a chess grandmaster, always ten moves ahead.

Franco Baresi - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 797 Career Goals 34 Trophies Won 22 Teams Played For AC Milan, Italy All statistics per Transfermarkt

Centre-back: Franz Beckenbauer

Career games:

Enter ‘Der Kaiser’. The elegant German redefined the role of defenders. Competing with the likes of Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta is no joke, but Franz Beckenbauer was no ordinary player. As a football intellectual, he reshaped the sweeper role, also known as the libero, making it his own.

Not to mention, bagging the World Cup as a player and then as a gaffer? Double whammy! If football had a hall of fame, Franz would have his own wing. A bonafide icon of the sport and arguably the greatest defender to ever play the game, Beckenbauer oozed intelligence and his name, after his recent passing, will forever prevail the test of time – a true, all-time great of the beautiful game.

Franz Beckenbauer - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 672 Career Goals 88 Trophies Won 19 Teams Played For Bayern Munich, New York Cosmos, Hamburg, West Germany All statistics per Transfermarkt

Left-back: Paolo Maldini

Career games: 1027

On the left, legends like Roberto Carlos have dazzled us. But Paolo Maldini, oh boy, he’s the Mona Lisa of defenders still to this day. The crème de la crème shall we say. Born into the game thanks to his father, he exemplified what it meant to be a one-club icon for the Milan-based outfit: AC Milan.

An exemplary professional for younger players to look up to, his combination of reading of the game and flawless technique was ahead of everyone else, which meant he could switch between left-back and center-back effortlessly. A career brimming with trophies and iconic moments, Paolo's place in football’s pantheon is guaranteed.

Paolo Maldini - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 1027 Career Goals 40 Trophies Won 26 Teams Played For AC Milan, Italy All statistics per Transfermarkt

Centre midfield: Zinedine Zidane

Career games: 798

Now, onto the midfield maestros. Zinedine Zidane, he’s pure platinum! Watching him was like watching ballet, but with a football. Despite not being diminutive, the Frenchman’s ability to glide and evade pressure was second to none.

Those turns, that vision, and a flair for the dramatic – remember the 2002 Champions League final? Or that World Cup final? Always there or thereabouts at the summits of rankings of the greatest players of all time, the man was known to turn up on the biggest stages. The likes of Andrea Pirlo and Xavi were incredible, there's no denying that, but few have made football look so graceful and yet so effective as the enigmatic Frenchman.

Zinedine Zidane - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 798 Career Goals 156 Trophies Won 22 Teams Played For Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid, France All statistics per Transfermarkt

Centre midfield: Diego Maradona

Career games: 680

The word 'legend' feels small for Diego Maradona. In a world with Platini and Best, Maradona carved out his own pedestal. The 1986 World Cup? It was his personal playground. The dribbles, the audacity, and oh, those unforgettable goals against England. Whatever he plucked out of his big bag of tricks, the result was always the same. The opposition were left dumbfounded.

Equal parts genius and maverick, Diego's story is one for the ages and is one that will forever be revered as one of the most notable. A career marred ever so slightly by controversy, there was no disregarding the Argentine’s tenacious talent.

Diego Maradona - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 680 Career Goals 345 Trophies Won 11 Teams Played For Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys, Argentina All statistics per Playmakerstats

Centre midfield: Johan Cruyff

Career games: 599

Speaking of football philosophers, Johan Cruyff wasn’t just a player; he was a doctrine. While George Best and Alfredo Di Stefano had dazzling moments, Cruyff was the personification of consistency. The spearhead of the "Total Football" ideology, his influence went beyond just goals, and continued in years after he left the game. It was about vision, intelligence, and that signature turn!

Later, off the field, his thoughts and ideas, which tended to grow in popularity over the following years, reshaped how teams played. The man, the myth, the legend. Cruyff was a different breed. A revolutionary figure in the sport, the Dutchman is often your favourite player’s favourite player – he was that good.

Johan Cruyff - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 599 Career Goals 433 Trophies Won 335 Teams Played For Ajax, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Los Angeles Aztecs, Washington Diplomats, Levante, Feyenoord, Netherlands All statistics per Transfermarkt

Right forward: Lionel Messi

Career games: 1069

Lionel Messi - the little magician - is seen as the greatest footballer of all time by many fans, which is consolidated after winning the World Cup with Argentina last year. Messi, who makes defenders look like training cones, served as the crown jewel of Barcelona for over a decade, and broke records for fun whilst playing in Spain.

Those mazy runs, the pinpoint free-kicks, and a vision that rivals a telescope – he’s been an absolute treat to watch, and undoubtedly one of the best footballers of all time. Now plying his trade while basking in the Miami sun, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is spending the twilight years of his career doing what he does best: bamboozling defenders and scoring goals. Just in a different continent is all.

Lionel Messi - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 1069 Career Goals 901 Trophies Won 39 Teams Played For Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, Argentina All statistics per Transfermarkt - (correct as of 28/01/24)

Left forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

Career games: 1198

Step aside folks, it’s CR7 time! From his humble beginnings in Madeira to becoming football royalty, Ronaldo’s journey is the stuff of fairytales. With stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Man United again and now at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, he’s redefined what it means to be a global superstar, with him becoming a household name in all corners of the globe and winning the second-most individual awards in football history.

Aerial prowess, rocket shots, agility - Cristiano Ronaldo is the footballing Swiss army knife and, despite almost hitting the 40-year-old mark, he is still firing on all cylinders in the Middle East. It seems the man’s got an appetite – for goals and trophies, that is!

Cristiano Ronaldo - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 1198 Career Goals 867 Trophies Won 34 Teams Played For Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, Portugal All statistics per Transfermarkt - (correct as of 28/01/24)

Centre forward: Pele

Career games: 858

Rolling back the years, Pele encapsulates what football is all about. A prodigy who announced himself to the world in style, bagging three World Cup titles. Those dazzling feet, the acrobatic finishes, and a charisma that lit up stadiums. You could spend hours watching his highlight reels on YouTube.

Before the Messi-Ronaldo era, Pele was the undisputed king. It’s always difficult to compare and contrast footballers from different eras, but the lovable Brazilian was in a world of his own. Even his name, Pele, has a certain aura about it. It’s cool. Unique. And one thing is for certain: it is a name that is enshrined in the mythology of the sport forever.

Pele - Senior Career Statistics Career Games 858 Career Goals 827 Trophies Won 26 Teams Played For Santos, New York Cosmos, Brazil All statistics per Sportskeeda

Honorable mentions who missed out

Xavi and George Best unlucky to not be included

And breathe - that's the starting XI done. But, as you can imagine, there are plenty of notable omissions. Those that have stamped their authority in the game but can count themselves unlucky not to be included here. So what better way to round off the article than to dive deep into some of the notable omissions?

Dubbed the 'Black Spider', Lev Yashin was a revolutionary figure between the posts. With his black attire and intimidating presence, he redefined goalkeeping during his tenure. Notable for his incredible reflexes and shot-stopping abilities, Yashin is estimated to have saved over 150 penalties in his career. Though Buffon got our nod due to his longevity and adaptability, Yashin remains a monumental figure in football's hall of goalkeeping greats.

Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos is best remembered for THAT free-kick against France – a physics-defying banana shot. Apart from his set-piece mastery, Carlos had a lethal combination of speed, strength, and skill. While Maldini's overall impact on the game gave him the edge, Carlos's attacking flair made him a close contender.

The heart of Barcelona's tiki-taka system, Xavi's vision, and passing ability were second to none. He could dictate the pace of a game, making the ball do the work. While Maradona and Zidane's brilliance made them undeniable picks, Xavi's influence, especially in the Barcelona and Spain teams that dominated football in the late 2000s and early 2010s, is indubitable.

Often called the 'fifth Beatle', George Best combined skill with showbiz. His dribbling ability and knack for scoring made him one of the most celebrated footballers of his time. While Cruyff’s overarching impact on the game edged him out, Best's individual brilliance surely makes him worthy of the conversation.

A player who could play anywhere on the field, Alfredo Di Stefano's versatility was unparalleled. His prowess at Real Madrid during the 1950s, winning five consecutive European Cups, is the stuff of legend. However, the sheer influence of players like Pele and Maradona in global football nudged him out of the Best XI. With a left foot that could produce magic, Ferenc Puskás was a goal machine for both Hungary and Real Madrid. His scoring record is phenomenal, and the annual award for the most beautiful goal is named in his honor.

But with Messi, Ronaldo, and Pele in the mix, this Hungarian maestro faced fierce competition. Another midfield maestro, Michel Platini was known for his incredible footballing brain and set-piece prowess. As the lynchpin of the French team in the 1980s, his impact was substantial. But when up against titans like Zidane and Maradona, even legends like Platini find it tough.

Every era of football presents its own set of stars, game-changers, and mavericks. While ChatGPT's 'Best XI' is a representation of footballing genius across generations, the 'near misses' stand as a testament to the beautiful game's rich history. Their omission from the XI isn't a slight on their legacy but rather a nod to the sheer depth of talent that football has been graced with over the years.

The debates, discussions, and deliberations can go on, but one thing's for sure: football, with all its stars, never ceases to amaze. Picking an all-time Best XI? It's an onerous task, of course. This list, however, celebrates football in all its glory. The highs, the lows, the raw brilliance – it’s got it all.