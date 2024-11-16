Key Takeaways AI analysis highlights diverse strengths of Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes, but reaches the conclusion that the latter is the best of the trio.

The Manchester United icon's technical ability was incomparable.

Lingering debate remains unsettled by varied opinions of football legends and analysts, though.

The debate over who is the greatest among Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes has been a longstanding topic of passionate discussion in English football. Each of these footballing legends has made a lasting impact on the game, with their careers marked by unforgettable moments of brilliance throughout countless seasons crowned in glory.

However, the mix of politics, debate, and football has often meant that the trio hasn’t been fully appreciated as a collective. Instead, fans and pundits have continuously compared them, trying to rank them despite the challenge of recognising each player’s unique contributions to the Premier League, Champions League, and beyond.

Attempts to crown the best are only further complicated by biases and tribal loyalties. Some focus on trophies, others on stats, but nobody seems to fully capture what makes these players great. Fortunately, however, we no longer need to rely on human opinion alone. With the objectiveness of artificial intelligence, we can now let data determine the outcome of this ongoing debate. And that’s exactly what GIVEMESPORT has done here, asking ChatGPT: 'Who is the better footballer between Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes?'

ChatGPT Settles the Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes Debate

The AI concluded that, while each is a legend, the Manchester United icon edges out the others

After asking ChatGPT the all-important - and seemingly never-ending - question, the AI system came to an answer that listed all three players' best qualities. It wrote: "If you value all-around ability, leadership, and defensive contribution, Steven Gerrard might be your choice. He was capable of dominating in both attack and defence, and his performances in big games, particularly for Liverpool, solidified his legacy.

"If you value goal-scoring from midfield and an incredible knack for arriving in the right place, Frank Lampard would be the standout. His record as a goal-scoring midfielder is unmatched, and his contributions to Chelsea's success are undeniable. If you value technical ability, passing, and the ability to control the game, Paul Scholes is arguably the most gifted of the three. His passing range, vision, and football IQ made him one of the most admired midfielders in Premier League history."

But after deliberating on the above traits and skill sets, it did come to an overall verdict, as it explained:

"Ultimately, it's difficult to pick one 'best' player because each had a different role and impact, and all three are legends in their own right. "If forced to pick based on overall footballing talent and contribution, Paul Scholes may edge out the others due to his exceptional technical ability and consistency, but fans of each player can certainly make a compelling case for their preferred choice!"

Other Assessments of the Debate

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have been named by others as the best plenty of times

While some, particularly those with an Old Trafford allegiance, may place their trust in ChatGPT’s verdict, the debate remains far from settled. Though artificial intelligence has weighed in, countless voices from footballing legends and former teammates of all three have added fuel to the fire, and there’s still no universally agreed-upon answer.

Jamie Carragher, who played a record 383 times alongside Steven Gerrard—more than any two players in Premier League history—argued that what sets Gerrard apart is his unique appeal to two of football’s most legendary managers. Despite Jose Mourinho having Frank Lampard at Chelsea and Sir Alex Ferguson working with Paul Scholes at Manchester United, both still wanted Gerrard in their ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No English midfielder has made more FIFA Pro World XI appearances (3), PFA Team of the Year appearances (8), UEFA Team of the Year appearances (3), and won the PFA Player of the Month (6) more times than Liverpool's Steven Gerrard.

This sentiment is echoed by fellow former England international Theo Walcott, who placed Scholes last and Gerrard first, praising the Liverpool legend for his all-around completeness. Yet, Bruno Fernandes stuck true to his colours and also picked Scholes, while many others, including Sergio Aguero, have gone for Frank Lampard.

From a GIVEMESPORT perspective, Gerrard has ranked above the other two in various lists, including the greatest English midfielders, greatest Champions League midfielders, and greatest midfielders since 1990. His all-roundedness, paired with his knack for dragging mediocre Liverpool teams to new heights, meant he was any manager's dream.