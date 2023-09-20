Highlights Crystal Palace did not sign a striker in the summer transfer window, but they believe they are reasonably well set for the season.

Despite missing out on Che Adams, Palace have no regrets and are comfortable with their current options.

It remains to be seen if Palace will go back into the market in January for a forward player, but Adams might not be the ideal solution.

Crystal Palace missed out on signing a striker in the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the internal feeling at Selhurst Park with GIVEMESPORT about one player.

It was a fairly quiet transfer window for the Eagles despite losing one of their key players.

Palace lost their talisman, Wilfried Zaha, in the summer, after he left the club following the expiration of his contract, joining Turkish side Galatasaray. Matheus Franca, Dean Henderson, Rob Holding, and Jefferson Lerma were brought to the club, but Roy Hodgson and his recruitment team failed to sign a striker. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard have enjoyed mixed success in a Palace shirt since joining the club, and there's no doubt a top centre-forward would take them to the next level, especially with the creativity of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT late in the transfer window that Hodgson was looking to bring in another goalscorer, but a deal failed to materialise. Luckily for the Palace boss, Edouard and Mateta have started reasonably well this season, providing seven goal contributions between them. Although failing to bring in another forward hasn't come back to bite them just yet, it will be interesting to see whether Mateta and Edouard can continue their form throughout the whole season.

However, Hodgson may feel that Edouard in particular has turned a corner, after admitting he spoke to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers about him...

"When we first came back to the club he had not established himself as much as he would have liked. He did get that position as a centre-forward when we came in and he has got better and better, knowing how we want to try and play. He hadn’t lost the technique, talent, the skill or the things that made him so big at Celtic. I spoke to Brendan Rodgers not so long ago and he was glowing in his praise about him.”

Crystal Palace have no regrets - Dean Jones

According to the Evening Standard, Palace were interested in signing Southampton striker Che Adams, who joined the south coast club for a fee of £15m. Eventually, Adams ended up staying with the Championship side, and Palace were unable to get a deal for a new centre-forward over the line.

Jones has suggested that internally, Palace have no regrets about not bringing Adams to Selhurst Park. The journalist adds that the club feel they are 'reasonably set' for the season, despite it being clear that they were interested in signing the Scotland international. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Speaking to people around Palace they're okay with the situation in terms of not getting Che Adams . Obviously he was someone they did have interest in but they feel like they're actually reasonably well set for the season. They're quite comfortable in their performances. You know, they're obviously not setting the world on fire but there's every confidence that they can finish close to mid-table which is fine by the standards they have set for them. So I do wonder if Crystal Palace will still go back into the market in January for a forward player. But at the moment they're saying no regrets over over Che Adams."

Hodgson has worked wonders at Palace in different spells throughout his career, and the Eagles drastically turned their form around when he was appointed last season. The club may have felt that his ability as a manager could help get the best out of their current players, rather than panicking and spending money unnecessarily.

Will Crystal Palace look to sign Che Adams in January?

Realistically, Adams won't want to be playing in the Championship after a period in the Premier League, so there could be an opportunity to bring him to the capital in the January transfer window. However, he was hardly the most prolific striker when playing in England's top flight, so their current options might be enough if Hodgson can continue to find a formula which helps them produce.

Premier League Stats Odsonne Edouard Jean-Philippe Mateta Che Adams Starts 43 21 88 Goals (Per 90) 0.36 0.32 0.29 Assists (Per 90) 0.12 0.16 0.15 Stats according to FBref

Adams might not be the answer if Hodgson is looking for a player to consistently put the ball in the back of the net. However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them push to sign a different striker in the winter window.