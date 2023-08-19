Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Southampton striker Che Adams, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT one factor which could tempt the player.

The Scottish international has started the season strongly, but a move to Palace could be appealing.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Latest

It’s been a slow start to the transfer window for the Eagles, securing the signings of Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca.

Although for the most part Palace have managed to keep hold of their key players, the loss of Wilfried Zaha, who departed following the expiration of his contract, will be a huge blow.

Roy Hodgson will be looking to add more firepower to his attacking line, and according to the Evening Standard, Southampton striker Adams is on Palace’s shortlist.

The report adds that the Eagles are considering making an offer of £10m, but the Saints paid £15m only a few years ago.

The 27-year-old has scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists in 148 games for Southampton, as per Transfermarkt.

Although the Scotland international isn’t the most prolific forward in the world, he offers a fair amount outside of putting the ball in the back of the net, due to his work rate and link up play.

Adams is reportedly earning £30k-a-week at St Mary’s, so you’d imagine a club like Palace are able to offer him a higher salary.

Now, journalist Jones has given a key reason why Palace could tempt Adams to Selhurst Park.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace and Adams?

Jones has suggested that Palace could look to double his wages, offering him £60k-a-week to sign on the dotted line.

The journalist adds that Southampton don’t really want to offload Adams, so until they sign a potential replacement, this could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The talk is he’s going to double his wages if he makes the move and that sounds quite dramatic, and it is really, considering he is only on about £30k-a-week right now at Southampton.

"So it's not that big a deal to give him £60k-a-week. Southampton don't really want to sell him. They've got intent of their own this season. Only if they get a replacement through the door do I think this will become more feasible."

What’s next for Crystal Palace?

Although Hodgson is clearly looking to bring in a new number nine, a Zaha replacement will be just as important.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace now have a strong interest in Everton winger Demarai Gray, but they could face some tough competition to secure his signature.

Gray would certainly be a like-for-like replacement for Zaha in terms of position.

Hodgson has been given a huge boost heading into the final few weeks of the window, with Michael Olise signing a new four-year deal.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea had activated Michael Olise’s £35m release clause, but any transfer taking him to the Blues must have fallen through.