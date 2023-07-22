Crystal Palace 'can't be taking a chance' on signing Premier League striker this summer, as he can't guarantee enough goals, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles certainly need to add goals to their side after a disappointing season in front of goal last term.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Latest

Last campaign, Palace scored 40 goals in the Premier League, as per FBref, but they struggled to hit the back of the net for a large portion of the season.

The capital club scored five against Leeds United and four against West Ham United towards the end of the campaign, after Roy Hodgson found a formula to get the best out of his attacking players.

Presenter and Palace fan HLTCO recently told GIVEMESPORT that Hodgson and his recruitment team need to strengthen in attack this summer after they failed to replace Christian Benteke when he left to join DC United.

After a disappointing start to the season, Hodgson solidified his Palace side, steering them away from the relegation zone.

Now, it's time for the Eagles to build on that and look to push to compete towards the top half of the Premier League table.

Reinforcements will certainly be necessary, but Jones believes that one player who has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park isn't the answer.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace?

Jones has suggested that Che Adams, who signed for Southampton for a fee of £15m, is a player that Palace can't take a chance on in the summer transfer window.

The journalist adds that Hodgson needs to find a striker who is going to guarantee him regular goals, with Adams not convincing during his time at the Saints.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He got to 10 goals in the end last season, which seems actually quite remarkable. But, overall, he wasn't convincing.

"For those teams that are potentially struggling for goals next season, I feel like they need a striker that's going to be more of a guarantee than Che Adams is going to be, particularly Everton and Crystal Palace right now.

"They can't be taking a chance on somebody that's not going to get more than 10 goals."

What's next for Crystal Palace?

Convincing talisman Wilfried Zaha to stay at the club could be Palace's priority for the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Zaha has a £200k-a-week offer on the table from Palace, after his contract expired a few weeks ago.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Palace are interested in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The American striker was in fantastic form out on loan at Reims last season, scoring 21 league goals, as per FBref.

The Gunners youngster would certainly help Palace's goalscoring issue, but they will likely face plenty of competition for his signature.

Securing Zaha for at least another year and signing a proven striker could be the main aim for Hodgson and his recruitment team.